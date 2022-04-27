.max()

The gist will go in a file somewhere in your studio folder, then you’ll add it as a part to sanity.json using the format in lines 7–10 of the gist. The file can be named whatever you want (it’s called customArrayFunctions.js in this case); just be sure to update the part path accordingly.The code in the gist won’t interfere at all except when you set avalidation on an array. If you come across a case where you want to implement a max but not lose the add button, you’d want to rework the code in customArrayFunctions.js to more granularly and carefully apply itself.