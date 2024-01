Create New Document

Hey everyone! I have used Sanity for a while, but I just noticed (after all these years) that theicon on the top bar allows a user to create documents that I may not want created. For instance I have document types such as theandthat I do not want to be created again... This hasnt been an issue for me or my clients, because I always tell them to create documents within the editor. I am wondering if its possible to remove theicon or perhaps omit certain documents from that?