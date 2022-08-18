user F

user Y

Hiand. Digging in a bit more on this I think Sanity's live Preview may be what's needed and best. However, I have few questions. I'm building a fairly simple website for a client using Sanity and Next.js. I've read through the documentation for setting up Live Preview with Nextjs and Santiy and Sanity's Preview Content. However, for what I'm building -- although there is a blog section -- it is on the most part only pages. And, all of the documentation that I see add code to a [slug].js file. For my purposes my client would like to only preview their pages (not blogs). What would you recommend? Is it better to install the production-preview plugin from Sanity (which seems easier) and manually navigate to the page one wants to preview?Any insight would be greatly appreciated. thanks!