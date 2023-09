Troubleshooting a custom Twitter embed for block inputs in Sanity.io

👋

TwitterPreview

value

id: 'id'

id

id: id

prepare

select

const TwitterPreview = ({ id })

id

Hey User!Here are the conceptual docs on the v3 preview component for reference: https://www.sanity.io/docs/form-components#0319196f086b And the reference docs:Now, my usual next debugging step here would be to just log the whole props passed to, asis not defined.I added your schema to my project and noticed two things:1. In your return from prepare, you are returning- that is, you’re returning the string “id” as the value for the property. You would want to returnto use the value. But you don’t actually needin this case,is enough to grab the ID and pass it to the component. 2. The values are just passed as regular props, so your component could be written asSo I would do two things -1. Remove the prepare statement2. Update the component to grabfrom the top-level props And let us know how that goes!