Troubleshooting a custom Twitter embed for block inputs in Sanity.io

import { defineType } from "sanity"; import React from 'react' import { TwitterTweetEmbed } from 'react-twitter-embed' const TwitterPreview = ({ value }) => { const { id } = value; if (!id) { return <p>Missing id for Twitter post</p>; } return (<TwitterTweetEmbed tweetId={id} options={{ conversation: 'none' }} />); } export default defineType({ name: 'twitter', type: 'object', title: 'Twitter', fields: [ { name: 'id', type: 'string', title: 'Twitter tweet id', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required() }, ], preview: { select: { id: 'id' }, prepare(selection) { const { id } = selection; return { id: 'id' }; } }, components: { preview: TwitterPreview, } });

I’m trying to follow a guide to build a custom twitter embed for block inputs. It currently just gives me an error “*Error: Cannot destructure property ‘id’ of ‘value’ as it is undefined.”* Any advice on where I’ve gone wrong? It feels like once I can get one to work, it should be easy to build out others.