array

of: [type1, type2, etc.]

object

object

{name: 'Lead', type: 'object', of: [{type: 'heroLead'}, {type: 'basicLead'}]}

lead

Hey everyone! I started working with Sanity a few days ago and Iit! Had a quick question: You can currently set a field with typeto include multiple types usingwhich can allow you to choose from a variety of types in that array. Is there a way to do something similar, but with oneinstead of an array? I want to have athat can be one of several types. For example, something similar tofor afield in a page document. I can currently use an array with a max-length of 1, but was wondering if there was a cleaner approach to doing this