Using multiple Sanity CMS instances in Gatsby project

user W

While the full user roles system is only for Enterprise plans still, I believe, even the free tier has access enough to basic user data in the studio to see who is doing what. If you combine that knowledge with the Desk Structure tool, you can make it so that the two different people can only see those document types you which for them to interact with. It's not like it's hidden with styles, either; they literally just don't exist to use for that person. This article is an example of interacting with a user object and some reference material on the GROQ filtering of such a list.