doc.field

This one may be easier than it seems. Try using initial value and nest the result from a custom component. In that component, put your external data query - then you can play with passing props into that function in your initial value.If you want to calculate the value from external sources, try the default slug type with a similar query component input - and then you can create a new document -> enter a couple fields -> and then useto calculate the external query prop from one of your document fields - all this without having to create a custom input from scratch.