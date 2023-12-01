Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role:

As Head of Design at Sanity.io, you will lead the evolution of our design team and help product teams deliver intuitive, empowering, and delightful experiences.

To content teams, Sanity is a brutally effective creative tool that allows them to craft the content that drives their business. To designers and developers, we are an open-ended kit to build precisely the experiences they envision and the editorial experiences that go with them. And to the enterprise, we offer a powerful collaboration and distribution platform that scales to thousands of users and billions of page views.

In addition, we are dedicated to our community by offering a robust free plan that enables individuals and small businesses to innovate. This pioneering spirit from our community fuels our inspiration and guides the path for larger customers by showcasing the creative potential of our products.

We are in a good spot. Our product is not only trusted by huge corporations but also by highly respected, design-conscious companies like Figma and Linear. But our ambitions are bigger. As our Head of Design, you will bring strategic foresight and practical know-how to transform ideas into tangible innovations that not only cement Sanity as a leader in the current generation of tools but also help us define the future of content.

You will spearhead our design philosophy to ensure every new feature is intuitive, empowering, and delightful. With your leadership, the design team will continue raising the bar.

Joining the R&D leadership team, you'll collaborate with engineering, product, and C-suite executives to sculpt the future of Sanity’s product suite. Reporting to the VP of Product, you will be pivotal in shaping the roadmap and maintaining our commitment to excellence and speed.

What you will be doing:

Steer the aesthetic and functional vision of Sanity’s products, ensuring that each element serves both our users and our ambition to lead the industry.

Adapt and respond to the shifting landscapes of project requirements with insight and agility, guiding your team to deliver solutions that are both strategic and innovative.

Cultivate the talents within your design team, promoting a culture of excellence and encouraging each member to contribute to our narrative of innovation.

Strategically expand our design team with individuals who bring not only skill but also a forward-thinking mindset to the table.

Refine our design methodologies and workflows to foster an environment where quality and efficiency are constantly aligned.

Articulate and integrate the design strategy with the broader company objectives, ensuring a cohesive and collaborative approach to product development.

Demonstrate the intrinsic value of design within our organization, influencing product strategy and fostering an understanding of its role in our success.

For a standout candidate, there is the prospect of elevating your role to shape and oversee the overarching design strategy and execution of the Sanity brand itself.

This may be you

You have a solid track record of crafting excellent designs for productivity-style applications and an understanding of the needs and expectations of a developer audience.

Your design approach is user-centered.

You have guided teams to build empathy by directly engaging with end-users and by effectively using customer research

You have a mature understanding of the needs of big enterprises.

You appreciate the opportunity to design for the sheer scale of Fortune 500 companies.

Your energy is contagious – you excite people around you, help them find their inner drive, and challenge themselves to raise the bar.

You can guide the overarching product design vision while at the same time nurturing the individual growth of your design team members.

You have experience working effectively in a remote, globally distributed setting and are a strong communicator both asynchronously and in real-time.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer:

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote - East Coast, US.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.