🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Sanity for SaaS companies

Turn prospects into customers with Sanity’s composable content platform

Driving growth at Amplitude

Sanity enabled Amplitude to shift to self-serve publishing and A/B testing leading to 18X more SEO content, 19% more site traffic, and higher conversions.

A portrait of Katie Geer
undefined logo

Sanity is democratizing growth, it gives our marketers the ability to learn and test and play with things without needing to go through engineers.

Katie Geer · Growth Marketing Manager

Leading SaaS companies run their websites on Sanity

Empower your marketers

Launch any page with zero developer support.

  • Visual editor with live previews to create landing pages, blog posts, case studies, docs, and more
  • Collaboration and workflow features to make complex launches seamless and lockout-free
  • Reusable content stored as data to minimize copy-pasting and simplify updates

Learn more about Sanity Studio

Amplitude studio blog pages

Engage prospects with your content

Build compelling web experiences

  • Ease of building custom components and unconstrained content modeling to empower your developers to say “yes” to differentiated ideas—and deliver fast
  • Customizable editing interface to empower marketers to create and maintain engaging experiences
  • API-first platform to turn data from any system into content on any front end

Learn more about Sanity Content Lake

Empower developers

Give your developers the tools they need to move fast

  • API-first architecture and flexible backend to integrate with any system and adapt to future technologies.
  • Development tools, flexible content modeling, and the primitives and libraries to build anything
  • Built-in scalability and performance with native CDN, robust caching infrastructure, and fully managed cloud database.

Learn more about Sanity Developer Experience and check out our Shopify integration

Scale to every team

Give teams only the necessary tools and permissions

  • Multiple configurable workspaces to support every content creation workflow within your organization
  • RBAC functionality to control who can see what to each content type, page, and experience
  • Change history for every piece of content with an undo button for every change for 12 months or longer
workspaces

Get started in minutes

Get started with a free Sanity instance or contact our sales team for a personalized demo.

Start for freeRequest demo

Trusted by leading tech companies as well as Fortune 500

Enterprise Ready

Data Integrity

Complete document history - review and rollback every revision going back a full year. Dedicated infrastructure. Custom CDN domains.

Scale

Dedicated infrastructure. Custom CDN domains. Global cloud platform designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level implementations.

Performance

Responsive APIs, collaboration tools, worldwide CDN, and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Security

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.