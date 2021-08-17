Difficulty importing Sanity components discussed, solution provided

import Alert from "part:@sanity/components/Alert"; import Alert from "part:@sanity/components/alerts/default"; import Alert from "part:@sanity/components/alerts/Alert";

import Button from "part:@sanity/components/buttons/default"; import Dialog from "part:@sanity/components/dialogs/default";

Hey all, I am finding it hard to identify how to import various Sanity components. For example I would like to import the Alert into my custom component but all of the following do not work:I have however been able to import the default button and dialog using these importsI wasn’t able to find much documentation on this other than a few examples here: