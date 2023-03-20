69ebe839-9dd3-4e9b-be38-0da662df7973

_id

drafts.

_id

drafts.

drafts.

_id

drafts.

id

drafts.

_id

drafts.

_id

What you would need to do is to remove the reference fromto the document you are attempting to publish. Publishing is conceptually to create a new document with a modifed, that is missing ain the beginning. How Sanity studio represents a document having no changes from a published document is by only having a document with a normalinstead of having two documents with almost the same id, where one is pre-pended by. To achieve this when a document is first published, the document within theis deleted, and a new one, withoutinis created.You would not normally want to reference an unpublished document. ( ie one within the beginning of its), but somehow this has happened here, which is preventing you from publishing a document, because publishing a draft means deleting it ( behind-the-scenes ) and a reference prevents deletion.You have two solutions:1. remove the reference from the document that is specified2. create a document with the content of the document you want to publish, withoutin the beginning of its, by using the api or a client-library. Ie conceptually publish it without deleting the draft, like Sanity would usually want