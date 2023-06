{ title: 'Game Mode', name: 'gameMode', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'gameMode' }],

gameMode

filter: async ({ document }) => {

sanityClient

client

const includedRefs = await client.fetch(`*[_type == 'game' && _id == "${document.game._ref}"].gameMode[]._ref`)

game

_id

game

gameMode

includedRefs

_ref

_id

return { filter: '@._id in $list', params: {list: includedRefs}, };

_id

'!(@._id in $list)'

I should explain what this is doing for anyone else reading this:Every filter (in this sense of the word) must start with a reference. That reference will pull in all documents from one or more document types. In the case above, it’s all documents of typeWe’re using client.fetch, so we need to make this async. It’s important to importthen create avariable that’s versioned This is fetching all documents that are of typethat have anequal to the one selected in thefilter earlier on this page. From those documents, it’s traversing thearray (which is an array of references) and returning an array of `_ref`s (in this case, storing the array in the variable). This is useful because thevalue of a reference is equal to thevalue of the source document.This is taking that array of `_ref`s we got using client.fetch and then filtering theof each item in the reference dropdown against that list. Only the ones that match are shown. You can also exclude items from a list (I use a variation of this to remove any references from a dropdown that have already been selected, because why show them again?) by changing filter to