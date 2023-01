user L

Are you a developer, or do you just know some basic web programming things?Putting up a static site and making minor edits to a single set of html, css, and javascript is not going to be the same experience as developing a server backend and database relationship for use in the frontend. While Sanity is great at reducing the amount of development you would have to do with setting up and maintaining a database, and comes with a pretty great javascript client, it can't doeverything.If you do have several years or more of development experience and you are finding it hard to get going with a headless CMS like Sanity, then I'm curious what you do have experience with and how that experience differs from Sanity? Have you worked with WordPress before? WordPress is not a headless CMS, as in the frontend and the backend are locked in with each other. You can use WordPress in a headless way, and I love doing that, but most people's primary experiences with WordPress is in minor updates to the theme or a plugin amongst a sea of already developed code.I think the simple answer here is that webserver programming and full stack development is much more involved than just html + css + javascript. While there are no quick and easy solutions in this space to bridge a gap between the frontend and backend; please know that there is hope on the horizon. People like myself, and the people at Sanity.IO , and all of the JAMstack crowd seem to have your use case in mind: how easily can we get frontend developers up and running with what they need so they can get back to focusing on the frontend part?