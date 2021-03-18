Hey guys, I just want to get something off my chest. I think it's pretty hard to get a guide on how to use the headless CMS for people who only know HTML CSS and vanilla JS. Maybe it's me who is just not skilled enough for this but I think many topics are not explained well. For instance I didn't get a clear guide on how to setup a very basic headless CMS for my portfolio and how I would connect it. I either found overkilling guides which would be too much setup for my case or It's that I need to setup with react, gatsby, nextjs or the like.

Again, maybe it's only because I'm too unskilled to get it, I don't know.

