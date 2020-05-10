How Sanity's GraphQL Endpoint Resolves Portable Text to JSON
Hi! I was wondering, how does Sanity's GraphQL endpoint resolves Portable Text to raw (parsed) JSON? https://www.sanity.io/docs/graphql#portable-text-5ea9c0e79586 I am not an expert, and only asking for a co-worker. He only manages to send it as a JSON string, which means I have to use
JSON.parsein the frontend to be able to pass it to
BlockContentin my React app. We have a MongoDB, and using dotnet-graphql, although I do not know if these are relevant here. I am curious how it is done in JS anyway! If more context needed, please ask. 🙂
Until we have updated the Portable Text specification to be fully typed, I'm afraid that getting it as a JSON string that you have to parse in to JS objects is the way to go.
So
const doc = await fetch('GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT_WITH_QUERY') const body = JSON.parse(doc.bodyRaw) <BlockContent blocks={body} />
Not sure of the implications or feasibility of it, but it would be nice if you could just pass the JSON string to the BlockContent component and have it deal with it.
☝️ This isn't totally correct. We send the data as JSON, not as a string of JSON. The bit about the typing holds true, though.
I also read this question a little differently: I think he's asking how we are managing to send the data from the GraphQL API as "untyped" JSON instead of as a string of JSON.
The way we do this is to declare a scalar called "JSON", which doesn't re-encode data. Here's one such implementation:
https://github.com/taion/graphql-type-json
If I pass it as a string wouldn't it need to rerender the whole tree as a new object will be generated each time?
Only if you re-fetch the data, but the same holds true for "pre-parsed" JSON, I guess.
Also not 100% sure how typed languages deal with a JSON scalar, so this may not be considered "best practise", but it's the best we have right now until we get properly typed GraphQL schemas for portable text fields.
Thanks, and yeah.. I am not sure if it is feasible in C# this way, but I'll forward this to our backend developer. So to type it, one must define a recursive type, I guess? I know it can be done in Typescript, we have to find out if it is a thing in C#.
I'm not sure what the best approach is in C# - let me know what you end up with though 🙂
Will do! Appreciate the help from both of you! 🙂
(Sorry about the confusion!)
No problem. :) Right now, I run JSON.parse when fetching the data. Hopefully doesn't need to do it on every render. I'll get back if we manage to solve this on the backend.
