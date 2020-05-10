Hi! I was wondering, how does Sanity's GraphQL endpoint resolves Portable Text to raw (parsed) JSON? https://www.sanity.io/docs/graphql#portable-text-5ea9c0e79586 I am not an expert, and only asking for a co-worker. He only manages to send it as a JSON string, which means I have to use



JSON.parse

BlockContent

🙂

in the frontend to be able to pass it toin my React app. We have a MongoDB, and using dotnet-graphql, although I do not know if these are relevant here. I am curious how it is done in JS anyway! If more context needed, please ask.