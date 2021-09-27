How to Filter out Existing References & Add a Default Reference in Schema
2 questions regarding an array of references:
1. Is there an easy way to filter out any already references already added to the parent array from the list of available array references in the default dialog dropdown? Should this potentially be default behavior (or a setting)?
2. I'm trying to reference a default author for my post document type, but since its an array of a reference, I'm not quite sure how to nest it.
This is my current attempt that is not working:
// post.js export default { ... { name: 'authors', title: 'Authors', type: 'array', initialValue: { _type: 'reference', to: { _type: 'person', _ref: params.'9122a1cc-40d0-4120-9f30-3e997007896c' } }, }, ... }
For question 1, you'll want to use the
unique()validation rule. There's also the
filteroption, which in your case would look something like this:
options: { filter: ({ document }) => { const existingAuthors = document.authors.map(author => author._ref).filter(Boolean) return { filter: '!(_id in $existingAuthors)', params: { existingAuthors } } } }
here .
With your initial value, is it a
parameterized template or just a static predefined author reference you're looking to use?
Oh, and that filter option goes on your authors array, sorry didn't make that clear in the original method.
No worries, I thought that made sense.
Regarding the
Filtering selected elements out of the reference array:I've added the validation rule and the options with some changes based on the array object, although the filter doesn't seem to be working correctly (the validation rule is though).
Expected state: What I'd expect to see in this case is that once I've added one project to my array of references that its no longer available in the selection options.
Observable state: projects that have been previously added are still visible among list of options, and return an error once added again
Here's this document's code:
//recommendation.js export default { title: 'Recommendation', name: 'recommendation', type: 'document', fields: [ ... { title: 'Projects', name: 'projects', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'Related Projects', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'sampleProject'} } ], validation: Rule => Rule.unique(), options: { filter: ({document}) => { const existingProjects = document.projects.map(project => project._ref).filter(Boolean) return { fitlers: '!(_id in $existingprojects)', params: { existingProjects } } } } } ... }
Regarding the set an initial value of a referenced author array, I don't think its a parameterized template. I just want to reference a single person among my person's document as the default author, with no changes to the persons document itself, and no new persons added as initial values as well
Ah, yes the validation option won't remove the option from the list, just throw an error when you do select it. That's why sometimes I prefer to just filter the list so that it's not even an option. And I was wrong when I said the filter goes on your authors array 😅 . Blame it on it being Monday morning. It goes on your reference inside the array!Also, you had
fitlersand
$exsitingprojects, so once I changed them to
filterand
$existingProjects, plus corrected my misleading placement I got it to work!
export default { title: 'Recommendation', name: 'recommendation', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: 'Projects', name: 'projects', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'Related Projects', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'ref'}], options: { filter: ({document}) => { const existingProjects = document.projects.map(project => project._ref).filter(Boolean) return { filter: '!(_id in $existingProjects)', params: { existingProjects } } } } } ], } ] }
Ah, yes the validation option won't remove the option from the list, just throw an error when you do select it. That's why sometimes I prefer to just filter the list so that it's not even an option. And I was wrong when I said the filter goes on your authors array 😅 . Blame it on it being Monday morning. It goes on your reference inside the array!Also, you had
fitlersand
$exsitingprojects, so once I changed them to
filterand
$existingProjects, plus corrected my misleading placement I got it to work!
export default { title: 'Recommendation', name: 'recommendation', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: 'Projects', name: 'projects', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'Related Projects', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'ref'}], options: { filter: ({document}) => { const existingProjects = document.projects.map(project => project._ref).filter(Boolean) return { filter: '!(_id in $existingProjects)', params: { existingProjects } } } } } ], } ] }
With the initial value: if it's not parameterized, you'll need to tell it the
_typeand
_ref:
{ name: 'authors', title: 'Authors', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'author' } ], initialValue: [ { _type: 'author', _ref: '<id-of-author-doc>' } ] },
With the initial value: if it's not parameterized, you'll need to tell it the
_typeand
_ref:
{ name: 'authors', title: 'Authors', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'author' } ], initialValue: [ { _type: 'author', _ref: '<id-of-author-doc>' } ] },
utilsarea of sanity and re-use that across other of my references to keep my other references DRY with the same functionality? Or is this more appropriate to build a custom Sanity Reference component?
Also, big lol on
fitlers🤦♂️ I totally didn't catch it until re-reading it 3 times so no worries.
Regarding the initial value reference in an array, I see your code example includes author as if its an object. Here's what my code looks like today
{ name: 'authors', title: 'Authors', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: {type: 'person'} } ], initialValue: { _type: 'reference', to: { _type: 'person', _ref: '9122a1cc-40d0-4120-9f30-3e997007896c' } }, },
My ideal use case is that an editor already has a preassigned value in the array of that specific person reference, but can add additional and/or remove that one easily
I'll have to play with extracting the filter into a separate util, but that's a good idea. Especially as you start building custom Structures you'll find yourself repeating the same basic syntax in many places.
This is the code producing this behavior:
{ name: 'authors', title: 'Authors', type: 'array', of: [ { Title: 'Author', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'person'}, initialValue: { _type: 'person', _ref: '9122a1cc-40d0-4120-9f30-3e997007896c' } } ] },
This is the code producing this behavior:
{ name: 'authors', title: 'Authors', type: 'array', of: [ { Title: 'Author', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'person'}, initialValue: { _type: 'person', _ref: '9122a1cc-40d0-4120-9f30-3e997007896c' } } ] },
Ah, you're right, it would have to be something like this:
{ name: 'authors', title: 'Authors', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [ { type: 'person' } ] } ], initialValue: [ { _ref: '<id-of-person-doc>' } ] },
Beautiful! Tested and working on Localhost! Big Thanks for all the help this Monday morning/afternoon (PST)
Beautiful! Tested and working on Localhost! Big Thanks for all the help this Monday morning/afternoon (PST)
Nothing quite like starting your week off with some fun challenges! Thanks for helping wake my brain up!
FYI, I DRY'ed that reference filter up a little with this. Just not sure how to replace the
document.[parentArray].mapin a meaningful way. I tried to create a const and pass the projects in the filter params but that resulted in
undefined.maperrors
options: { filter: ({document}) => { const existingReferences = document.projects.map(item => item._ref).filter(Boolean) return { filter: '!(_id in $existingReferences)', params: { existingReferences } } } }
FYI, I DRY'ed that reference filter up a little with this. Just not sure how to replace the
document.[parentArray].mapin a meaningful way. I tried to create a const and pass the projects in the filter params but that resulted in
undefined.maperrors
options: { filter: ({document}) => { const existingReferences = document.projects.map(item => item._ref).filter(Boolean) return { filter: '!(_id in $existingReferences)', params: { existingReferences } } } }
I got it working with:
// ./utils/getFilter.js export const getFilter = (document , field) => { const existingEntries = document[field].map(existingEntry => existingEntry._ref).filter(Boolean) return { filter: '!(_id in $existingEntries)', params: { existingEntries } } }
import { getFilter } from "../utils/getFilter" export default { title: 'Recommendation', name: 'recommendation', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: 'Projects', name: 'projects', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'Related Projects', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'ref'}], options: { filter: ({document}) => { return getFilter(document, 'projects') } } } ], } ] }
/utils/getFilter.jsin my parent
studiodirectory or within
schemas?
/studio/utils...
Aw, thanks! Hmm, I usually put the
utilsor
libfolders directly underneath the root Studio folder.
There's a really good guide on setting up your folder structure somewhere around here but I can't find it right now. I'll link it if I do!
Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.