No worries, I thought that made sense.

Regarding the

Filtering selected elements out of the reference array:I've added the validation rule and the options with some changes based on the array object, although the filter doesn't seem to be working correctly (the validation rule is though).



Expected state: What I'd expect to see in this case is that once I've added one project to my array of references that its no longer available in the selection options.

Observable state: projects that have been previously added are still visible among list of options, and return an error once added again



Here's this document's code:



//recommendation.js export default { title: 'Recommendation', name: 'recommendation', type: 'document', fields: [ ... { title: 'Projects', name: 'projects', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'Related Projects', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'sampleProject'} } ], validation: Rule => Rule.unique(), options: { filter: ({document}) => { const existingProjects = document.projects.map(project => project._ref).filter(Boolean) return { fitlers: '!(_id in $existingprojects)', params: { existingProjects } } } } } ... }

Do I need to change the document filter to specifically reference the projects array?