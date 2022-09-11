Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Structuring documents and categories in Sanity.io

5 replies
Last updated: Sep 11, 2022
So I struggle with structuring my documents. I have tags that are categorised. I want to be able to create a category and within that category I want to create tags in sanity.
this is how far I got. I tried to use filter in deskStructure. But then I wasn't able to create more categories.

I am not sure what should be my approach here. Any ideas or tips?
😅
Sep 6, 2022, 2:18 PM
Hello
user E
The problem you’re seeing, is because you try to define the structure within a document.
*These are separate in Sanity*: one is the 
schemas
, where you define your 
documents
and 
objects
, one is your structure in the 
desk
, which is done with the Structure-Builder API
These 2 guides could help you setup a 
desk structure
you want to get working:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/structure-builder-introduction
https://www.sanity.io/guides/getting-started-with-structure-builder In addition: *think of nesting documents as referencing each other*: so setting up
references should be your way to go in your schemas!
I am unsure, which relations your categories, tags and other docs will have, but maybe set those up first with the help of the explanations from above.
After setting up your custom desk structure, you can then use
initialValueTemplates in the desk structure to pre-define, which references the newly created tags/categories will have.
But first: get accustomed to 
references
(and 
arrays
of references) and decide which logic they will follow and then take the next step of setting up a custom 
desk structure
. Then adding 
initalValueTemplates
and voila 😉
Sep 8, 2022, 1:42 PM
Thanks! We actually dropped that structure that I showed here and went for references. This is very helpful. I will look it this further :smiling-sun:
Sep 8, 2022, 1:49 PM
If you drop stuff, can you please mark your questions as resolved by adding to the message, I am alone atm and have spent quite a lot of time with your stuff which you no longer need.
Sep 8, 2022, 8:02 PM
Sorry I will do that next time. 🙏
Sep 9, 2022, 6:38 AM
Don't worry we all forget things especially when we are stressed because things don't work. 😊 So we remind people.
Sep 11, 2022, 8:30 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
hello guys, I noticed that the data I fetch from my sanity studio to my front end are displayed randomly and I don't want...Dec 20, 2020
Hello, Does anyone know what I could've done to result in these? I suspect it's something with the packages being installed...Jan 20, 2021
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
Can the results of a query in documentList be reused inside the function?Sep 19, 2020
Unknown type: svgUploadPreview. Valid types are: page, goal, array...Oct 19, 2020
how to show icons for singleton typesSep 24, 2020
Hey! When after creating a new project `sanity init` (with empty schema), I get this error when I run `sanity start` : ```Warning...Dec 10, 2020
Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?Apr 18, 2020
How to Preload an Image With the link rel="preload" as="image"Mar 10, 2021
How to Reduce the Width and Height of the Image Data Type PreviewJul 8, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.