Structuring documents and categories in Sanity.io

HelloThe problem you’re seeing, is because you try to define the structure within a document.*These are separate in Sanity*: one is the, where you define yourand, one is your structure in the, which is done with the Structure-Builder API These 2 guides could help you setup ayou want to get working: • https://www.sanity.io/guides/getting-started-with-structure-builder In addition: *think of nesting documents as referencing each other*: so setting up references should be your way to go in your schemas!I am unsure, which relations your categories, tags and other docs will have, but maybe set those up first with the help of the explanations from above.After setting up your custom desk structure, you can then use initialValueTemplates in the desk structure to pre-define, which references the newly created tags/categories will have.But first: get accustomed to(andof references) and decide which logic they will follow and then take the next step of setting up a custom. Then addingand voila