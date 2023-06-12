Trouble logging into Sanity community account, multiple login methods causing confusion.
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
S
Hi!
I have a sanity community account (
https://www.sanity.io/exchange/community/shayan ) but, everytime I try to login, it goes to a seemingly completely empty account. How do I log in properly?
Jun 12, 2023, 10:23 PM
C
Hi User, first question would be what do you mean by empty?
Logging in should always be straightforward, and put you into the Snanity Management interface.
There you can create projects and datasets, for example, and then control all sorts of useful things about them. But on a first use, you won't have any of these yet.
Here's a really very nice way to get started -- from your dev environment, it will lead you through everything to rapidly get started. It creates the project and dataset for you...
I just tried it to be sure, and once it gets to having you create the dev project, it will ask you to log in if you already have a Sanity login, on about the second or third step -- and then continue automating all needed.
First, though, it'll give you a choice of projects, there on the web, so you can take one closest to what you have in mind for first ideas.
Here's the link, and good fortune
🙂 . Once you've got the project started, then you should see it when you log in to Sanity itself.
https://www.sanity.io/docs/getting-started-with-sanity
Best,
User
Jun 12, 2023, 10:42 PM
S
I have a plugin posted from a while back: https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-typed-schema-builder
But the community studio has "no matching documents" in every tab. I think it created another user for me, somehow.
Jun 12, 2023, 10:44 PM
C
Hmm...you probably have two problems here, it seems...
The first is that this looks like a project in much transition, and the first step at least is required even so, as what you referenced was a Sanity 2 project. Here is where he is now, and you can read the Readme for the rest of the details.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sanity-typed/schema-builder
Now, as far as what you're seeing on the community site, I think someone with internal access will need to help with that, perhaps
One might imagine your original project got pulled because it was attached to V2 Sanity, no? I don't imagine they actually created a different user account for you, though -- and you are able to sign in, as another evidence on that.
Let's see what others can say...
Jun 12, 2023, 10:54 PM
S
Yes, I am the owner of the package that migrated. I'm attempting to log into the sanity community studio explicitly so I can change it to the new package. But, for whatever reason, it doesn't show up at all anywhere in the studio. As you can see in the screenshot, it even says my profile has no handle, which also isn't true:
https://www.sanity.io/exchange/community/shayan
I think, for whatever reason, it just created an entirely separate user for me, but I want to go back to that one so I can edit it.
Jun 12, 2023, 10:57 PM
C
Apologies, just had realized separately that you are the originator of the package, Shayan.
Again, though, it's going to take someone with internal access to track down what the state of your login and its connections has become.
Either of the two mentioned should be able to do that, or contact someone in the position to do so. And I think I see
Jun 12, 2023, 11:00 PM
R
It sounds like you logged in using a different provider than you did for the account that authored the plugin.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:01 PM
R
Yep I just confirmed. It looks like you have one profile named User and one named User (Shayan). Try logging out and choosing a different login method.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:03 PM
S
There's a good chance it's linked to an email address I no longer have access to. No idea how to deal with that.
Also, attempting to log out takes me to this screen. "Cancel" hangs forever, "Authorize" just takes me back.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:08 PM
S
Are you just able to make my login methods for Saiichi work for Shayan? I'll do whatever you need to verify I'm the same person.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:09 PM
R
Can you also log out of sanity.io/manage ? If you’ve lost access to that account I can just add your new account back into the authors array on the plugin document
Jun 12, 2023, 11:09 PM
S
I'm fully logged out at this point
Jun 12, 2023, 11:10 PM
R
I’ll just add you back, then!
Jun 12, 2023, 11:10 PM
S
lmk which login method is the right one at this point. The email with saiichi in it and the github account are both accessible, the email with shayan in it is not.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:11 PM
R
It’ll be the one with saiichi in it, but I can’t see which method it uses. Do you remember how you logged in earlier to the new account?
Jun 12, 2023, 11:12 PM
S
uhhhh sign in with google? I'd prefer google and github to work tbh
Jun 12, 2023, 11:13 PM
R
The truly unfortunate thing about our login is that you can’t use two methods to sign in to one account. It always has to be the same one. Which creates confusion like this 😞
Jun 12, 2023, 11:14 PM
S
ah, gotcha
Jun 12, 2023, 11:14 PM
S
in that case, let's use the github account
Jun 12, 2023, 11:15 PM
R
Ok, to make sure I set up the correct account, can you log in using github, click on your profile document, then share the document ID with me? Then I’ll just move all of the data over to it.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:16 PM
S
log into /manage or into the community portal?
Jun 12, 2023, 11:16 PM
R
The community portal. It may be annoying and require you to log into both, though.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:17 PM
S
e-00a3be0d1431f24582077a61d1e92b12
Jun 12, 2023, 11:18 PM
R
Yep! Can you paste it here?
Jun 12, 2023, 11:18 PM
S
e-00a3be0d1431f24582077a61d1e92b12
Jun 12, 2023, 11:18 PM
S
My github bio is more relevant than ever
Jun 12, 2023, 11:19 PM
R
Hahah. That’s excellent.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:22 PM
R
Ok, does the plugin show up in your contributions now?
Jun 12, 2023, 11:22 PM
C
yes, excellent 'bio' 🙂
Jun 12, 2023, 11:23 PM
S
My parents thought a name with three vowels in a row and two of them being the same next to each other wasn't challenging enough, they also gave me a name with two a's that don't make the "a" sound.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:25 PM
S
umm let me check
Jun 12, 2023, 11:25 PM
S
I see it all! thank you!
Jun 12, 2023, 11:25 PM
R
Nice! Sorry it was such a run around.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:26 PM
C
...excellently international, and interestingly thoughtful, on the names 🙂
Jun 12, 2023, 11:27 PM
C
Glad you persons got it, and proper regrets for the novice trip,
user J
Jun 12, 2023, 11:27 PM
S
Jun 12, 2023, 11:27 PM
