Hi User, first question would be what do you mean by empty?Logging in should always be straightforward, and put you into the Snanity Management interface.There you can create projects and datasets, for example, and then control all sorts of useful things about them. But on a first use, you won't have any of these yet.Here's a really very nice way to get started -- from your dev environment, it will lead you through everything to rapidly get started. It creates the project and dataset for you...I just tried it to be sure, and once it gets to having you create the dev project, it will ask you to log in if you already have a Sanity login, on about the second or third step -- and then continue automating all needed.First, though, it'll give you a choice of projects, there on the web, so you can take one closest to what you have in mind for first ideas.Here's the link, and good fortune. Once you've got the project started, then you should see it when you log in to Sanity itself.Best,User