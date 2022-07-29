user J

Hithanks for the message. I've looked into the document list plugin - as far as I know it doesn't look like it will provide what I'm looking for here. I'm looking for something a bit more custom.To provide a bit more context I have a sanity powered website where users can confirm if they are going to an event or not. So users can view their invitation and submit a form which posts an 'rsvp' with either 'yes' or 'no' selected and also the names and guests they will be brining as well as some other details such as special dietary requirements, if they are interested in certain transport options. So I'm looking to build a widget which maps over all of the RSVPs and output the current list of guests attending - it would be great for an MVP just to list the total number of guests who have said they're going to attend the event - but I would like to expand on it further - such as to display an unordered list all the names or maybe a table of all the important data I'll need as part for the admin side of the event.So I'm looking for a way to output all of this data somewhere inside of the studio - it definitely doesn't need to be the dashboard but I figured that might be a good place. If anyone can figure out what I'm trying to do and suggest an approach that could get the job done I'm really interested.