Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

The Alliance Manager role at Sanity is a high visibility role that will identify, develop and drive the expansion of our partnership and joint offerings. The role will partner with Sanity’s executives to provide technical insight, alignment, and strategy for Sanity’s Alliances, while scouting and developing new partnerships and joint offerings to expand our market share and reach.

What you will be doing

Lead sourcing of potential partnerships, including scope of opportunity, revenue outcomes, legal and regulatory considerations, etc.

Lead negotiations with new partners with respect to licensing, product development and commercial collaboration.

Develop and execute on annual strategic plans; building multi-level relationships including those at the executive level; ensuring that the partnership proceeds to respective goals efficiently, effectively, and harmoniously and in a timely fashion.

Establish sales plays that allow Sanity to capitalize on the emerging trends, strategic direction, and gaps in product offerings of our partners and its partner ecosystem.

Partner with Product Management and Engineering to define and shape integration opportunities.

Maintain a deep understanding of partner's GTM and solutions, and joint value proposition and co-selling motions within Sanity.

Develop key executive relationships between key Sanity stakeholders and their partner counterparts.

Lead internal sales and external partner field enablement to educate GTM teams on the value of Sanity.

Collaborate with Marketing to drive co-marketing initiatives.

Conduct quarterly business reviews with partners and internally, reporting on KPIs and provide analysis on strengths, weakness, opportunities, threats.

This may be you

A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required 5+ years of Sales and Partnership/Business Development experience.

Deep understanding of DXP and CMS ecosystem.

A relationship builder that can operate between a diverse Sanity team and partner organizations.

Ability to balance strategy, sales and roll-up your sleeves and execute.

Technical acumen and a desire to learn what matters to developers and business people alike.

Strong negotiation skills; experience owning the negotiation process from beginning to end.

Exceptional communication skills and executive presence.

Strategic mindset and capable of driving internal stakeholders to a consensus on complex issues

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in North America.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs. Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.