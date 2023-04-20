Join our cross-functional Growth team as a Front-End Web Developer and help us build a performant, high-converting, and accessible marketing site using the latest web technologies.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

The Sanity.io marketing site is people’s first impression of Sanity, and to deliver a truly remarkable web experience, we set high standards for design, content, and performance. As a Front-End Web Developer, you’ll be part of a highly-skilled and supporting team of developers, designers, and content creators to create a best-in-class marketing site using the latest web technologies (TypeScript, Next.js, Vercel, Sanity).

You’ll get the opportunity to contribute to development projects from ideation to production, build out our internal design system and component library, and work alongside the rest of the Growth team on user research, experimentation, and rapid iteration. As part of a small, cross-functional team, you’ll also have the freedom to experiment and test out new ideas and technologies.

What will you be doing

Contribute to the development of the Sanity.io website in close collaboration with developers, designers and content creators – making it a high-converting and best-in-class marketing site.

Build out a design system and component library to ensure consistent branding and user experience across all surfaces.

Improve the site’s performance with appropriate render methods (SSR, SSG, CSR), caching, image optimization, and other web development best practices.

Ensure that our site is accessible by leveraging browser accessibility features.

Make data-driven decisions based on user research, experimentation, and rapid iteration.

Collaborate with other teams at Sanity, such as Product Marketing, Content Marketing, Demand Gen, and Ecosystem.

This may be you

Strong web development generalist with the ability to adapt to new technologies and scenarios, and find pragmatic solutions for the problems at hand.

Structured, creative, and enjoy collaborating with both developers, designers and content creators, yet self-driven and able to manage your time.

Write maintainable and high-quality JavaScript/TypeScript, React and CSS code, with an eye for good design/UX.

Experience building usable and performant marketing sites, preferably within the B2B SaaS space.

Focus on quantitative outcomes and delivering measurable site improvements.

3+ years of professional experience with modern web development.

Previous experience with Next.js and Sanity is an advantage.

There are many roads to being a front-end web developer at Sanity. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in Europe, located in one of the following countries: Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.