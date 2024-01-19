We are hiring our first Head of Developer Documentation to spearhead our documentation team. This role is critical in developing, writing, and maintaining comprehensive and accessible documentation for our diverse user base. As well as establishing productive processes and collaborations with the product and marketing team.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Sanity is the leading platform in the CMS space and is known for its outstanding developer experience. An essential part of gaining that reputation has been great developer documentation. Now, we want to invest in improving our documentation further and are therefore looking for our first Head of Developer Documentation to spearhead our documentation team. This role is critical in developing, writing, and maintaining comprehensive and accessible documentation for our diverse user base. As well as establishing productive processes and collaboration with the Product and Marketing team.

Success in this role is leading a team that produces great documentation that enables and empowers developers to bring value to their teams and end-users. It’s establishing great collaboration with product and engineering teams and creating high quality through repeatable processes. As our first Head of Documentation, you should be prepared to be hands-on in content production as well. You will be working with teams and for a company that values documentation and sees it as a strategic part of how we grow as a platform and a business. Being a content platform, you will also be using Sanity to document the platform itself — staying close to the product. You will also use modern project management tools, such as Linear, to organize and delegate work.

What you will be doing

Lead and mentor a team of technical writers, overseeing the strategy, creation, and maintenance of sanity.io/docs and other adjacent surfaces.

Collaborate closely with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to ensure ease of use, accuracy, and relevance of documentation content.

Own the documentation website and its organization.

Write, edit, and review technical documents, including API guides, tutorial content, and reference materials, ensuring clarity and adherence to technical standards.

Stay up to date on new features and updates in Sanity's offerings, translating complex functionalities into easy-to-understand documentation.

Implement strategies to improve documentation processes and user engagement.

Provide feedback and recommendations to product teams on how well their APIs and feature communicate and what could be simplified.

This may be you

Proven experience in technical writing within a software development context.

Strong knowledge of modern JavaScript and experience in a web developer role.

Experience from leading others.

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Ability to explain complex technical concepts in clear, concise language.

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Familiarity with Sanity.io or similar content management systems.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in North America or Europe.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.