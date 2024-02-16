We are looking for a community experience engineer to join the Developer Education & Community team, where you’ll improve the experience of contributing to the Sanity ecosystem by improving the community platform, giving feedback on contributions, and building great example implementations.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Sanity has a rich, engaged, and active community with open-source contributions that range from plugins, starter templates, guides, helpful code snippets, and more. These contributions help all users of Sanity, from individuals learning technology to Fortune 500 companies with complex and crucial workflows. We want to improve the experience of contributing to the Sanity ecosystem better and more delightful.

As our Community Experience Engineer, you will be pivotal in enhancing the community contribution experience, ensuring high-quality templates and frameworks, and fostering active engagement for contributors. You will improve the contributor’s platform, built with Sanity, and the experience on Sanity Exchange. Your contributions will be crucial in maintaining the technical excellence of our community contributions and guiding the transition to new community platforms if needed.

What you will be doing

Managing and iterating on the roadmap for the Community Studio and Sanity Exchange.

Building and maintaining starter templates for popular frameworks.

Reviewing contributions (e.g., templates, plugins) and providing constructive feedback to maintainers.

Engaging with contributors on GitHub, ensuring efficient issue resolution.

Collaborate on other projects in the Developer Education & Community team, like our learning platform, feature demos, celebrating great contributions, and more.

Success in this role looks like

Increased number of quality contributions to the Sanity Exchange because sharing contributions is easier, more delightful, and more rewarding.

Our starter templates are up to date and follow best practices so they’re helpful for those adopting these technologies.

We get feedback that our ecosystem features high-quality solutions that build trust and confidence with present and future customers.

You make contributing to the Sanity ecosystem feel great as an end-to-end experience, from submitting a contribution to getting actionable feedback.

You are collaborating with the team to drive goals for developer activation.

This may be you

You have 3–5 years of experience as a web developer, with a strong preference for candidates who have worked with Sanity and have shipped projects to production.

You are interested in what makes for a great developer experience and enjoy enabling others to do and share great work.

Your portfolio includes contributions to open-source projects.

You thrive in public interactions and are driven by enhancing developer community engagement.

Experience in a freelance or agency setting could be a plus.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with Nordic roots.

A healthy work-life balance.

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/EST).

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods .

Parental leave, health insurance and open paid time off.

Competitive salary and equity.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.