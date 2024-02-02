We're looking for a Senior Engineering Manager who is enthusiastic about exploring new technologies, both AI and non-AI-based. In this role, we’re looking for a hands-on leader for a small but growing team of talented software engineers who are building novel and cutting-edge experiences for content creators. Your goal will be to make it easier to build and create for the modern web.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

The Creator Experiences team is focused on making intuitive and delightful experiences for content creators, some of which leverage AI to reduce toil and improve the experience of working with content at scale.

Sanity is the most flexible way to edit, organize, and distribute content. In this team, you will use this flexibility to extend the Sanity editing experience into the front-end frameworks used to build for the modern web. Check out our recent Presentation launch to get a sense of the work coming from this team.

Our Creator Experience team needs a manager who will support them in continuing to innovate, leaning into the new frontier of AI and large language models (LLMs) with a focus on practical applications for our many customers. This team works on both open-source and closed-source code. At Sanity, we have a vibrant community of thousands of developers and collaborators, as well as framework maintainers, all working together to make these solutions better.

This role requires a good grasp of web fundamentals and toolchains and an understanding of how the modern web works. We also seek someone with strong organizational and planning skills.

Leading an engineering team at Sanity is about working with the product manager and designer of the team, to own the strategy, roadmap, and execution. This is achieved by working with great people and creating an environment where your team can shine. As a senior engineering management leader, you’ll be responsible for growing a strong and engaged team to meet these challenges.

What you will be doing

Helping a team of talented engineers to organize and prioritize their work for the highest impact.

Supporting the growth and development of your team and team members.

Working with your PM and Design partners to create a compelling roadmap and strategy for this team.

Leading a team that creates market-leading visual editing experiences, leans into practical applications of AI, and improves tooling to build intuitive and delightful experiences for developers integrating Sanity into front-end frameworks.

Influencing the direction of both Sanity and modern web development.

Work closely with the Head of Engineering, along with leadership in product management and design, to facilitate teamwork and establish processes that can scale as we do.

This may be you

6+ years of experience in Software Engineering and 2+ years of engineering leadership experience.

Strong organizational skills and experience with project management and planning.

Comfortable being hands-on as needed to understand the work of your team.

Excited about the web as a medium and a software ecosystem.

Curious about AI and interested in its novel and practical applications.

Familiarity with JavaScript, TypeScript, React, and a good grasp of web fundamentals and toolchains, and an understanding of how the modern web works.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company.

A curious, creative problem solver who always wants to learn. Cares deeply about developer experience.

An ability to understand software architecture design considerations.

You know what good looks like when it comes to building great software products.

Open-minded and enjoys collaboration with both designers and other developers. Eager to share your thoughts on the web development ecosystem.

Good to have

Experience building products with complex yet intuitive user experiences.

Experience working with remote teams.

Experience and interest in working with large language models (LLMs).

Experience leading open-source projects.

Startup experience.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply now

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Remote in Europe.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.