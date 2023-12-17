As the Sr. Global Event Manager at Sanity.io, you will be the driving force behind our innovative and engaging events. In this role, you'll leverage your expertise in event planning and execution to create memorable experiences that amplify our brand's presence and connect meaningfully with our audience. This is a unique opportunity to blend creativity with strategic planning, all while being part of a dynamic team at the cutting edge of digital content solutions.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

In this diverse role, you will manage a range of event types including conference sponsorships, meetups, and executive dinners, catering to our varied audience. Be part of a company that's at the forefront of revolutionizing how people and organizations collaborate on content.

What you will be doing:

Strategize, plan, and execute a range of customer-focused events, ensuring alignment with our brand and business objectives.

Oversee the complete event coordination process, encompassing venue selection, effective budget management, vendor engagement, and ensuring thorough execution at the event site.

Collaborate with multiple departments to integrate event strategies with wider marketing campaigns.

Engage with stakeholders to gather insights and incorporate them effectively into our event planning.

Monitor event success using key metrics, aiming for continuous improvement and high ROI. The role will require frequent travel.

This may be you:

5+ years of experience in event management, marketing, or related fields.

Proven track record of successfully managing large-scale event programs.

Strong organizational skills, adept at working in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent communication abilities and a collaborative mindset.

Strong problem-solving abilities to address challenges and unforeseen circumstances in the event planning and execution process.

A creative approach to event planning, with a focus on incorporating the latest trends and technologies to enhance attendee engagement and experience.

What we can offer:

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Remote in North America (East Coast/ET)

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply now

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.