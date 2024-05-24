Senior Manager, Recruiting

We're hiring a Senior Manager of Recruiting! Join us to help scale our global company.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role:

Our team is growing! We’re seeking an experienced Recruiting Leader to join us, with the purpose of leading our team through an exciting growth phase in a swift and strategic way. We’re a global, remote-first company of about 160 people with the intention to grow to about 220 employees by January ‘25. We’ll see the most growth across our Sales, Customer Solutions, and R&D teams.

In this role, you will report directly to the VP, People and manage a small recruiting team, with the possibility of scaling the team if additional resources are needed as we grow. Your management duties will include capacity planning and resource allocation, defining appropriate recruiting metrics, performance management, and developing team members. It is also expected that you manage a small amount of requisitions yourself, leaning into the player-coach nature of our team. With this hands-on work, you will work closely with hiring managers in an effort to deeply understand the needs of their teams, filling each role with highly qualified candidates.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead, manage, and mentor a team of recruiters with varying levels of experience, fostering a collaborative and high-performance culture

Oversee the recruitment process from sourcing through the hiring process, ensuring a seamless and positive candidate experience

End to end hands-on recruitment of a small requisition load; sourcing, pipeline management, closing offers

Develop and implement effective recruiting strategies to attract top talent

Collaborate with globally distributed hiring teams to understand their hiring needs and deliver on recruiting goals

Clearly define, track, and report on recruiting metrics to measure the effectiveness of the recruitment process and identify areas for improvement

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in talent acquisition to continuously improve our recruiting processes

Partner with HR, Finance and other departments to ensure alignment on hiring goals and strategies

At least 5 years of people management experience, managing small to mid-sized teams

Previous experience and demonstrated growth as a hands-on, full-lifecycle recruiter

Demonstrated experience managing a globally distributed team and working with globally distributed hiring teams across North America and Europe

Significant experience within a scaling SaaS startup environment, especially with a successful track record of hiring across Sales, Engineering, Marketing, and Product teams

Strong experience and proven success with defining, tracking, and reporting recruiting metrics

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Highly organized with a strong attention to detail

Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and adapt to changing priorities

NOTE: We will consider making this a Director level role for the exceptional candidate.

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

Remote on the East Coast, U.S.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply for the position here

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.