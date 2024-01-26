We’re looking for a creative and data-driven Senior Product Designer to join our Growth team, where you’ll translate user insights and business objectives into impactful product experiences.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

In this role, you’ll be instrumental in translating user insights and business objectives into impactful design strategies. Your work will directly influence the user experience across Sanity’s product surfaces, focusing on driving product acquisition, engagement and monetization. As part of the Growth team, you'll work alongside a highly skilled team of developers and apply your design expertise to a variety of challenges – from improving user journeys and flows to rapidly designing and shipping experiments that drive core product metrics.

In Growth, we understand that the vast majority of experiments fail, and we therefore value speed, creativity, and pragmatism above all. We ship fast and iterate – giving you the freedom to experiment and test out new ideas and designs across our product surfaces.

As a designer at Sanity, you will also be a part of our Design function, working alongside some of the brightest minds within Product Design and UX Research. You’ll experience regular design reviews, hone your craft, learn and share skills, and help raise the bar for design across the organization.

What you will be doing

Collaborate on forming hypotheses and building tactical experiments to drive product acquisition, activation, engagement, and monetization.

Iterate on designs based on learnings from ongoing projects.

Sketch and prototype with appropriate fidelity, involving the team of developers in the design process.

Utilize insights to guide decision-making, researching competitors, best practices, and state-of-the-art solutions.

Leverage design systems and guidelines, while collaborating on their evolution.

Address a wide range of user needs and journeys, ensuring compelling and consistent experiences.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to achieve shared goals.

Contribute to the growth design knowledge base through experimentation and research.

Balance business impact with user experience in your design decisions.

Advocate for user-centric solutions, backed by data and research.

This may be you

5+ years of experience with product and growth design, with a strong portfolio highlighting skills in UI/UX design, user journey mapping, prototyping, and data-informed design strategies.

Thoughtful problem solver with the ability to quickly and accurately understand context and break down complex problems into efficient solutions.

Able to find pragmatic solutions that balance quality, speed, and business impact.

An empathic communicator who can effectively convey ideas and feedback.

Experienced in discovery tools and methods, especially facilitation and tactical research.

Thrives in collaborative, cross-functional team environments. Open to learning and eager to help others grow.

Adaptable, analytical, and open-minded, with a focus on data-driven solutions.

Comfortable with hypothesis-based thinking and experimentation.

Experienced in balancing user needs with business goals.

A proponent of meaningful user experiences and sustainable growth practices.

Skilled in various design disciplines and eager to learn and adapt to new challenges.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

What we can offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/EST) .

. Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.