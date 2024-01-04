We're looking for a senior software engineer to create world-class open-source tooling to make it easier to build and create for the modern web.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Sanity is the most flexible way to edit, organize, and distribute content. In this team, you will use this flexibility to extend the Sanity editing experience into the front-end frameworks used to build for the modern web.

We make Sanity better for editors by giving them instant previews of their work that link back to the original content. We also make this easier to implement for developers by shipping opinionated integrations for popular frameworks.

All of the above ships as open-source code. At Sanity, we have a vibrant community of thousands of developers and collaborators, as well as framework maintainers, all working together to make these solutions better.

You will be joining a small, high-impact team with highly experienced and skilled members.

What you will be doing

Create market-leading visual editing experiences.

Improve tooling to spark everyday joy when developers integrate Sanity into front-end frameworks.

Collaborate with maintainers in the modern web ecosystem.

There are many roads leading up to being a senior software engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

This may be you

5+ years of experience in Software Engineering.

Excited about the web as a medium and a software ecosystem. Experience with open-source development and working in the open. Excellent JavaScript & TypeScript skills.

Experience working at product/SaaS companies.

A curious, creative problem solver who always wants to learn. Care deeply about developer experience.

An ability to understand software architecture design considerations. You know what good looks like when it comes to building great software products.

Open-minded and enjoys collaboration with both designers and other developers.

Eager to share your thoughts on the web development ecosystem.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply now

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in Europe.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.