We’re looking for an experienced backend software engineer to work on building remarkable experiences for Sanity’s content platform.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a backend software engineer, your role will involve delivering functionalities that drive the platform functions of Sanity, such as the management interface, billing/metering systems, identity management, and third-party integrations. You’ll also be responsible for our customers' developer experience when interacting with the aforementioned systems. This team has a huge problem space to explore and deliver solutions to help Sanity and our customers excel in their respective domains. We’re all remote first and highly experienced, motivated people with cross-functional backgrounds.

You’ll be building mostly on the backend side using Go and Node.js. The team is responsible for a few front-end components, so React experience could be beneficial.

What you will be doing

Work with your teammates to design and develop valuable product increments.

Own your code in production, fixing critical incidents and defects.

Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence through peer reviews, testing your code, and championing our coding standards.

Think about the future of our codebase by creating proposals for our team.

Improve how we work through continuously retrospecting and iterating.

There are many roads leading up to being a senior software engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

This may be you

5+ years of experience in Software Engineering.

Know how to build distributed microservice applications.

Build secure, well-tested, observable code.

Enjoy taking ownership of ideas from conception through to production.

Experience working with Go and PostgreSQL.

Able to clearly and concisely communicate technical designs and thinking verbally and in writing.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company.

Nice to haves:

Experience with Google Cloud Platform.

Knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript and Node.js.

Able to develop front ends using modern web frameworks like React.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in Europe .

. Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.