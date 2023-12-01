Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role:

We are looking for a Staff Product Manager to lead our efforts in supporting our growing set of Enterprise Customers. Today Sanity is used by thousands of organizations, including a growing number of Fortune 500 organizations. Companies like AT&T, Charles Schwab, RBI, Unilever and TATA are using Sanity as their core content platform. Sanity powers ATT.com, BK.com, Unilever.com and we deliver a lot more than websites. TATA uses Sanity for TATA Neu, their everything store, Burger King uses Sanity to manage menus up to their point of sales systems, and industrial companies like Volvo, SKF, and Electrolux all use Sanity to power internal and external applications with content and metadata.

Endless opportunities are driven by Sanity's unique approach; we let our customers define their content models freely without predefined limitations, and create user-interfaces that can be extended to include their business logic that maps to the way their businesses work. Treating content as data means that we bring database capabilities into the CMS space, letting companies use content as a programmatic resource, strategically deployed to drive their growth.

There is a lot of potential to drive further development of features to make life at our Fortune 500 customers better, including developer efficiency, better management and scaling of projects and better ways to enable Sanity as a content backend for a broader range of use-cases in the Enterprise.

As the product leader on the Enterprise team you will be the key person to focus on improving the experience for our large Enterprise customers. Your efforts will be targeted at growing our presence with existing Fortune 500 customers and developing the product to help us win more, and larger, accounts.

In addition to the Engineering manager, the designer and the developers on the team you will work closely with our Research Lead, our Security team, our Content Lake team and our Core Management team.

What you will be doing:

Responsible for the vision of how Sanity becomes an even better product for Fortune 500 enterprises

Delivering on annual plans and quarterly roadmaps means enthusiastically define requirements and work with our design and engineering team to define solutions that efficiently create customer value

Responsible for building and maintaining integrations with partners such as Ecommerce players like Shopify, Salesforce, DAM providers such as Bynder, Cloudinary and Aprimo, translation software, as well as Enterprise software like Jira and Datadog. Will be working closely with our partnership team who is responsible for enabling partnerships and driving opportunities and insight As the PM you are the main responsible for the decision on the features delivered.

You and the team will be responsible for main aspects of our billing/meetering, usage analytics, permission management as well as Enterprise features like backups, roles system etc.

Working in the trio with the Engineering Manager and Designer, you have the ultimate responsibility for defining our Enterprise direction and our long-term revenue growth for Fortune 500 companies.

This may be you:

Proven experience from a winning team delivering growth through enterprise feature capabilities

Understanding of our core users, being developers, system architects, product mangers and line of business leaders

You are excellent at understanding customers and effectively driving product opportunities to the roadmap.

You have a deep understanding of how Enterprises use software and you are able to use the insight

You have a pragmatic approach to process, enabling simplicity and efficiency - you are focused on getting product out in to customers and iterating

You are an enthusiastic person leading the team on the way to opportunities You are a clear communicator, both written and verbal.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer:

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote - East Coast, US.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.