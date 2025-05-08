README

A production-ready website starter combining Next.js 16, Sanity CMS with Visual Editing and built-in internationalization support, and deployment to Cloudflare Workers via OpenNext.

Note: After clicking the deploy button, you still need to configure environment variables in your Cloudflare dashboard (see Environment Variables).

https://sanity-next-cloudflare-i18n-starter.pedroduque8.workers.dev/

Next.js 16 App Router — Static site generation with incremental revalidation

— Static site generation with incremental revalidation i18n out of the box — Three locales ( en / pt / pl ) with next-intl for UI and @tinloof/sanity-document-i18n for translatable blog posts. Locale-prefixed URLs ( /en , /pt , /pl ), per-locale slugs, <link rel="alternate" hreflang> everywhere

— Three locales ( / / ) with for UI and for translatable blog posts. Locale-prefixed URLs ( , , ), per-locale slugs, everywhere Sanity Visual Editing — Live preview with the Pages navigator and real-time Live Content API

— Live preview with the Pages navigator and real-time Live Content API Cloudflare Workers — Edge deployment powered by OpenNext for Cloudflare

— Edge deployment powered by OpenNext for Cloudflare Page Builder — Drag-and-drop page sections with Visual Editing support

— Drag-and-drop page sections with Visual Editing support Pathname-based routing — Clean URL structure for pages and posts

— Clean URL structure for pages and posts AI-powered alt text — Auto-generate image descriptions with Sanity AI Assist

— Auto-generate image descriptions with Sanity AI Assist Unsplash integration — Seamless media management

— Seamless media management pnpm workspaces — Monorepo with frontend/ and studio/ packages

Layer Technology Frontend Next.js 16, React 19, Tailwind CSS v4 CMS Sanity v5, @tinloof/sanity-studio Deployment Cloudflare Workers via OpenNext Package manager pnpm

npx degit pedroduke/sanity-nextjs-cloudflare-i18n-starter my-site cd my-site pnpm install

Copy the example files and fill in your values:

cp frontend/.env.example frontend/.env.local cp studio/.env.example studio/.env.local

See Environment Variables below for what each variable does.

pnpm dev

This starts both servers in parallel:

In the Studio, click + New document and create a Post or Page . Publish it and it will appear on the frontend immediately.

To import sample data:

pnpm run import-sample-data

Before deploying the frontend, set SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_URL in Sanity Manage to your Cloudflare Workers URL (e.g. https://your-project.workers.dev ), then deploy the Studio:

cd studio && pnpm run deploy # or cd studio && npx sanity deploy

From the repo root:

cd frontend && pnpm run deploy

This runs opennextjs-cloudflare build && opennextjs-cloudflare deploy and publishes your Next.js app as a Cloudflare Worker.

To preview locally using the Cloudflare runtime before deploying:

pnpm --filter frontend preview

Open Sanity Manage, select your project, and click Invite project members.

Variable Required Description NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID ✅ Your Sanity project ID (from sanity.io/manage) NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET ✅ Dataset name, usually production SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN ✅ Read token for draft/live content (create in Sanity Manage → API → Tokens) NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_API_VERSION — API version date, defaults to latest NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_STUDIO_URL — Deployed Studio URL for Visual Editing, defaults to http://localhost:3333

Variable Required Description SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_ID ✅ Your Sanity project ID SANITY_STUDIO_DATASET ✅ Dataset name, usually production SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_URL — Your deployed frontend URL for live preview, defaults to http://localhost:3000 SANITY_STUDIO_STUDIO_HOST — Custom hostname for the deployed Studio

Set the same frontend variables as Secrets or Environment Variables in your Cloudflare dashboard or via wrangler secret put :

cd frontend wrangler secret put SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN

This template ships with three locales: English ( en , default), Portuguese ( pt ), Polish ( pl ). All public URLs are locale-prefixed ( /en/... , /pt/... , /pl/... ); a request to / redirects to /en .

Layer Tool Lives in Developer-authored UI strings (Header, Footer, Hero, Features, About copy, etc.) next-intl frontend/messages/{en,pt,pl}.json Blog posts @tinloof/sanity-document-i18n Sanity Studio (one document per language, linked via translation.metadata ) Sanity page documents ( /[...path] ) Single-locale by design Same English body served under any locale prefix settings singleton (site title, OG image) Single-locale by design Sanity (title falls back to Metadata.siteTitle from messages)

Edit frontend/i18n/routing.ts — add the locale code to locales . Add frontend/messages/{newLocale}.json (copy en.json and translate). Add a LanguageSwitcher.<code> translation key in every messages file (the locale's native name). In Studio, add the locale to documentI18n({ locales: [...] }) in studio/sanity.config.ts . Re-run pnpm typegen from the repo root.

The bundled studio/sample-data.tar.gz ships English-only posts. To make the demo trilingual:

Run pnpm --filter studio dev , open Studio. Pick a post → click the Português / Polski badge in the language menu → fill title , pathname (use a localised slug like /posts/ola-mundo ), excerpt , content → publish. Repeat for 2–3 sample posts so the listing has content per locale. Optional: regenerate the bundled tarball so a fresh clone gets the translated content:

cd studio pnpm sanity dataset export production --overwrite mv production.tar.gz sample-data.tar.gz

Clicking a locale in the header dropdown:

On /[locale] , /[locale]/about , /[locale]/posts , /[locale]/[...path] — swaps the locale prefix on the same pathname.

, , , — swaps the locale prefix on the same pathname. On /[locale]/posts/[slug] — looks up the translated document's pathname and navigates there. If no translation exists, falls back to /[locale]/posts .

Listing pages ( /[locale]/posts ) only show posts that have a translation for that locale. Missing-translation posts are never silently fallen back to English.