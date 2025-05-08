Sanity + Next.js + Cloudflare + i18n Starter
A scalable starter template combining Sanity CMS, Next.js, Cloudflare Workers and i18n for building high-performance, content-first web applications with internationalization support.
By Pedro Duque
Next.js + Sanity + Cloudflare + i18n Starter
A production-ready website starter combining Next.js 16, Sanity CMS with Visual Editing and built-in internationalization support, and deployment to Cloudflare Workers via OpenNext.
Note: After clicking the deploy button, you still need to configure environment variables in your Cloudflare dashboard (see Environment Variables).
Demo
https://sanity-next-cloudflare-i18n-starter.pedroduque8.workers.dev/
Features
- Next.js 16 App Router — Static site generation with incremental revalidation
- i18n out of the box — Three locales (
en/
pt/
pl) with
next-intlfor UI and
@tinloof/sanity-document-i18nfor translatable blog posts. Locale-prefixed URLs (
/en,
/pt,
/pl), per-locale slugs,
<link rel="alternate" hreflang>everywhere
- Sanity Visual Editing — Live preview with the Pages navigator and real-time Live Content API
- Cloudflare Workers — Edge deployment powered by OpenNext for Cloudflare
- Page Builder — Drag-and-drop page sections with Visual Editing support
- Pathname-based routing — Clean URL structure for pages and posts
- AI-powered alt text — Auto-generate image descriptions with Sanity AI Assist
- Unsplash integration — Seamless media management
- pnpm workspaces — Monorepo with
frontend/and
studio/packages
Stack
|Layer
|Technology
|Frontend
|Next.js 16, React 19, Tailwind CSS v4
|CMS
|Sanity v5,
@tinloof/sanity-studio
|Deployment
|Cloudflare Workers via OpenNext
|Package manager
|pnpm
Quick Start
1. Clone and install
npx degit pedroduke/sanity-nextjs-cloudflare-i18n-starter my-site
cd my-site
pnpm install
2. Configure environment variables
Copy the example files and fill in your values:
cp frontend/.env.example frontend/.env.local
cp studio/.env.example studio/.env.local
See Environment Variables below for what each variable does.
3. Run locally
pnpm dev
This starts both servers in parallel:
- Frontend → http://localhost:3000
- Studio → http://localhost:3333
4. Create content
In the Studio, click + New document and create a
Post or
Page. Publish it and it will appear on the frontend immediately.
To import sample data:
pnpm run import-sample-data
Deployment
Deploy Sanity Studio
Before deploying the frontend, set
SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_URL in Sanity Manage to your Cloudflare Workers URL (e.g.
https://your-project.workers.dev), then deploy the Studio:
cd studio && pnpm run deploy
# or
cd studio && npx sanity deploy
Deploy Frontend to Cloudflare Workers
From the repo root:
cd frontend && pnpm run deploy
This runs
opennextjs-cloudflare build && opennextjs-cloudflare deploy and publishes your Next.js app as a Cloudflare Worker.
To preview locally using the Cloudflare runtime before deploying:
pnpm --filter frontend preview
Invite collaborators
Open Sanity Manage, select your project, and click Invite project members.
Environment Variables
Frontend (
frontend/.env.local)
|Variable
|Required
|Description
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID
|✅
|Your Sanity project ID (from sanity.io/manage)
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET
|✅
|Dataset name, usually
production
SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN
|✅
|Read token for draft/live content (create in Sanity Manage → API → Tokens)
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_API_VERSION
|—
|API version date, defaults to latest
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_STUDIO_URL
|—
|Deployed Studio URL for Visual Editing, defaults to
http://localhost:3333
Studio (
studio/.env.local)
|Variable
|Required
|Description
SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_ID
|✅
|Your Sanity project ID
SANITY_STUDIO_DATASET
|✅
|Dataset name, usually
production
SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_URL
|—
|Your deployed frontend URL for live preview, defaults to
http://localhost:3000
SANITY_STUDIO_STUDIO_HOST
|—
|Custom hostname for the deployed Studio
Cloudflare Workers (production)
Set the same frontend variables as Secrets or Environment Variables in your Cloudflare dashboard or via
wrangler secret put:
cd frontend
wrangler secret put SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN
Internationalization
This template ships with three locales: English (
en, default), Portuguese (
pt), Polish (
pl). All public URLs are locale-prefixed (
/en/...,
/pt/...,
/pl/...); a request to
/ redirects to
/en.
What gets translated where
|Layer
|Tool
|Lives in
|Developer-authored UI strings (Header, Footer, Hero, Features, About copy, etc.)
next-intl
frontend/messages/{en,pt,pl}.json
|Blog posts
@tinloof/sanity-document-i18n
|Sanity Studio (one document per language, linked via
translation.metadata)
|Sanity
page documents (
/[...path])
|Single-locale by design
|Same English body served under any locale prefix
settings singleton (site title, OG image)
|Single-locale by design
|Sanity (title falls back to
Metadata.siteTitle from messages)
Adding or removing a locale
- Edit
frontend/i18n/routing.ts— add the locale code to
locales.
- Add
frontend/messages/{newLocale}.json(copy
en.jsonand translate).
- Add a
LanguageSwitcher.<code>translation key in every messages file (the locale's native name).
- In Studio, add the locale to
documentI18n({ locales: [...] })in
studio/sanity.config.ts.
- Re-run
pnpm typegenfrom the repo root.
Translating sample posts
The bundled
studio/sample-data.tar.gz ships English-only posts. To make the demo trilingual:
- Run
pnpm --filter studio dev, open Studio.
- Pick a post → click the Português / Polski badge in the language menu → fill
title,
pathname(use a localised slug like
/posts/ola-mundo),
excerpt,
content→ publish.
- Repeat for 2–3 sample posts so the listing has content per locale.
- Optional: regenerate the bundled tarball so a fresh clone gets the translated content:
cd studio
pnpm sanity dataset export production --overwrite
mv production.tar.gz sample-data.tar.gz
How the language switcher behaves
Clicking a locale in the header dropdown:
- On
/[locale],
/[locale]/about,
/[locale]/posts,
/[locale]/[...path]— swaps the locale prefix on the same pathname.
- On
/[locale]/posts/[slug]— looks up the translated document's pathname and navigates there. If no translation exists, falls back to
/[locale]/posts.
Listing pages (
/[locale]/posts) only show posts that have a translation for that locale. Missing-translation posts are never silently fallen back to English.
Project Structure
.
├── frontend/ # Next.js app
│ ├── app/ # App Router routes and components
│ ├── sanity/ # Sanity client, queries, and live config
│ ├── wrangler.jsonc # Cloudflare Workers config
│ └── open-next.config.ts # OpenNext config
└── studio/ # Sanity Studio
└── src/schemaTypes/ # Document and object schemas