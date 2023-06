PreviewPane

.tsx

PreviewPane

import PreviewPane from './previewPane/PreviewPane'

.document(PreviewPane)

.document(props => <PreviewPane {...props} />

lib/sanity.api

PreviewPane.tsx

Yeais afile. In terms of importing, I switchedto be the default export, so my import is. However, that shouldn't cause any issues. I mean it works when you just doinstead of trying to do. It already has access to the document when looking at this documentation , so the only reason to do what is currently being done is to get the preview secret and apiVersion which is just being imported from. That import could just be moved over toinstead