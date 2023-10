How to deploy Sanity Studio to Netlify using the Gatsby-Sanity combo.

hmmm, a little confused … I’m working through the example gatsby-sanity project at https://github.com/sanity-io/example-company-website-gatsby-sanity-combo.git , which is a monorepo that has both gatsby (in the /web folder) and the sanity studio (in the /sanity) folder … I forked this repo and pushed it to my a repo on my github account … I was able to deploy the static site and wondering how to deploy the studio … do I need to make a separate repo with just the /sanity folder?