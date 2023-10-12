Skip to content
Issue with basic query in Sanity integration with Next.JS project

Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Hi all, I'm integrating Sanity into a Next.JS project but I'm not able to get a basic query working, even though it works in Vision. The error I get is strange and unhelpful: 
Unhandled Runtime Error

Error: expected ']' following array body

Here's the code to fetch and display an 'article' page:

import { SanityDocument } from "@sanity/client";

import Article from "@/components/Article";

import { articlePathsQuery, articleQuery } from "@/sanity/lib/queries";

import { client } from "@/sanity/lib/client";


export default async function ArticlePage({params}) {

const article = await client.fetch({articleQuery, params})


return <Article article={article} />;

}

And here's my query:
`export const articleQuery = 
*[_type == "article" && slug.current == $article_id][0]{

_id,

title,

author,

content,

slug
`}`;`
Any thoughts/suggestions are much appreciated :)
Oct 12, 2023, 9:33 PM
> 
const article = await client.fetch({articleQuery, params})
Can you try removing the curly braces? E.g.,


const article = await client.fetch(articleQuery, params)
Oct 12, 2023, 9:37 PM
user A
😮 that did it!! thanks Geoff!
Oct 12, 2023, 9:41 PM
Great! No problem!
Oct 12, 2023, 9:41 PM

