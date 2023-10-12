Issue with basic query in Sanity integration with Next.JS project

Unhandled Runtime Error

Error: expected ']' following array body

import { SanityDocument } from "@sanity/client";

import Article from "@/components/Article";

import { articlePathsQuery, articleQuery } from "@/sanity/lib/queries";

import { client } from "@/sanity/lib/client";

export default async function ArticlePage({params}) {

const article = await client.fetch({articleQuery, params})

return <Article article={article} />;

}

*[_type == "article" && slug.current == $article_id][0]{

_id,

title,

author,

content,

slug

Hi all, I'm integrating Sanity into a Next.JS project but I'm not able to get a basic query working, even though it works in Vision. The error I get is strange and unhelpful:Here's the code to fetch and display an 'article' page:And here's my query:`export const articleQuery =`}`;`Any thoughts/suggestions are much appreciated :)