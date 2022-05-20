Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting Shopify integration with Sanity.io

32 replies
Last updated: May 20, 2022
Hi guys,I'm trying to connect with shopify as in this guide:
https://www.sanity.io/guides/headless-ecommerce-with-sanity-and-shopify-api
After I did every step It's giving me a
ReferenceError: homepageQuery is not defined
import { getClient } from "../lib/sanity.server";
import groq from "groq";
import Head from "next/head";
import Link from "next/link";
import { urlFor } from "../lib/sanity";
import { PortableText } from "@portabletext/react";
import { gql, GraphQLClient } from "graphql-request";

function HomePage({ data }) {
    const { homepageData, collection } = data;
  
    return (
      &lt;main className="bg-gray-50"&gt;
        &lt;div className="h-96 bg-indigo-500 flex justify-center items-center"&gt;
          &lt;h1 className="text-white font-semibold text-6xl"&gt;
            {homepageData.heroTitle}
          &lt;/h1&gt;
        &lt;/div&gt;
      &lt;/main&gt;
    );
  }

  export async function getStaticProps() {
    const homepageData = await getClient().fetch(homepageQuery, {});
    const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SHOPIFY_URL, {
      headers: {
        "X-Shopify-Storefront-Access-Token": process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_TOKEN,
      },
    });
  
    // Shopify Request
    const query = gql`
      {
        collectionByHandle(handle: "homepage") {
          id
          title
          products(first: 12) {
            edges {
              node {
                id
                title
                variants(first: 1) {
                  edges {
                    node {
                      id
                    }
                  }
                }
                images(first: 1) {
                  edges {
                    node {
                      altText
                      transformedSrc
                    }
                  }
                }
              }
            }
          }
        }
      }
    `;
  
    const res = await graphQLClient.request(query);
  
    if (res.errors) {
      console.log(JSON.stringify(res.errors, null, 2));
      throw Error("Unable to retrieve Shopify Products. Please check logs");
    }
  
    return {
      props: {
        data: {
          homepageData,
          collection: res.collectionByHandle,
        },
      },
    };
  }

  export default HomePage;
May 20, 2022, 10:32 AM
Yes, 
homepageQuery
, which you reference in 
getStaticProps
, is not defined. That’s what the error says.
May 20, 2022, 10:38 AM
Yes thats true but once defined it throws me a
Error: GraphQL Error (Code: 404): {"response":{"error":"","status":404,"headers":{}},"request":{"query":"\n      {\n        collectionByHandle(handle: \"homepage\") {\n          id\n          title\n          products(first: 12) {\n            edges {\n              node {\n                id\n                title\n                variants(first: 1) {\n                  edges {\n                    node {\n                      id\n                    }\n                  }\n                }\n                images(first: 1) {\n                  edges {\n                    node {\n                      altText\n                      transformedSrc\n                    }\n                  }\n                }\n              }\n            }\n          }\n        }\n      }\n    "}}

May 20, 2022, 11:05 AM
Seems like wherever it's trying to submit it, the endpoint doesn't exist. Perhaps 
process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SHOPIFY_URL
is not defined.
May 20, 2022, 11:08 AM
hmm I have the url and the token in a .env.local
May 20, 2022, 11:10 AM
Maybe try to console.log them before your query to make sure?
May 20, 2022, 11:11 AM
maybe NEXT_PUBLIC_SHOPIFY_URL should be stated differently?
May 20, 2022, 11:15 AM
You could also try inlining it for now, just to see if it works.
May 20, 2022, 11:16 AM
how do I do that?
May 20, 2022, 11:17 AM
Just replace the environment variable with the actual value in your code.
May 20, 2022, 11:19 AM
now it throws this SyntaxError: Invalid left-hand side in assignment
May 20, 2022, 11:21 AM
I can't debug that without seeing code. I assume you are assigning a variable at the wrong place.
May 20, 2022, 11:22 AM
  export async function getStaticProps({homepageQuery}) {
    const homepageData = await getClient().fetch(homepageQuery, {});
    const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SHOPIFY_URL="MY URL HERE", {
      headers: {
        "X-Shopify-Storefront-Access-Token": process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_TOKEN="MY KEY HERE",
      },
    });
I'm placing the url and the token after = inside a ' ' ... that should have done the trick right ?
May 20, 2022, 11:26 AM
Wait, hold on. What I mean is just putting your URL directly in your code. Right now you‘re doing 
process.env.*
assignment in the middle of your function. It’s just:
GraphQLClient(url, {…})
May 20, 2022, 11:28 AM
like so ? but what about the token?
GraphQLClient("<http://example.myshopify.com|example.myshopify.com>", {
      headers: {
        "X-Shopify-Storefront-Access-Token": process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_TOKEN,
      },
    });
May 20, 2022, 11:31 AM
Same for now (don’t share it though). We just want to see if the request works at all or if it's a process.env issue.
May 20, 2022, 11:34 AM
It's not the real url its just for sharing it with you,however it is giving me a
TypeError: Only absolute URLs are supported
May 20, 2022, 11:37 AM
Also the setup for my sanity connection is made in a sanity.server.js file where the token is sitting. Might it be that I should approach shopify the same way as how I did with the sanity token?
May 20, 2022, 11:39 AM
Like this:
  const homepageData = await getClient().fetch(homepageQuery, {});
  const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(
    '<https://shop.myshopify.com/api/2022-04/graphql.json>',
    {
      headers: {
        'X-Shopify-Storefront-Access-Token': '123456789asdfghjkl'
      }
    }
  )
};
change out 
shop
and 
123456789asdfghjkl
for your own shop name and access token.
May 20, 2022, 11:44 AM
Errors are gone now and i see this in the localhost3000:
May 20, 2022, 11:48 AM
So It was the url that wasnt right
May 20, 2022, 11:49 AM
But when I try to do it like
process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SHOPIFY_URL
it breaks again
May 20, 2022, 11:50 AM
Try restarting next.js if you haven’t already.
May 20, 2022, 11:51 AM
same problem
May 20, 2022, 11:52 AM
Can you copy paste that line from your env file into this thread?
May 20, 2022, 11:53 AM
NEXT_PUBLIC_SHOPIFY_URL="<https://shop.myshopify.com/api/2022-04/graphql.json>"
NEXT_PUBLIC_TOKEN="SECRET"
May 20, 2022, 11:54 AM
it breaks again
what’s the error?
May 20, 2022, 11:55 AM
Error: GraphQL Error (Code: 401): {"response":{"error":"","status":401,"headers":{}},"request":{"query":"\n      {\n        collectionByHandle(handle: \"homepage\") {\n          id\n          title\n          products(first: 12) {\n            edges {\n              node {\n                id\n                title\n                variants(first: 1) {\n                  edges {\n                    node {\n                      id\n                    }\n                  }\n                }\n                images(first: 1) {\n                  edges {\n                    node {\n                      altText\n                      transformedSrc\n                    }\n                  }\n                }\n              }\n            }\n          }\n        }\n      }\n    "}}
May 20, 2022, 11:55 AM
Try removing the quotation marks from the variables in your 
.env
.
May 20, 2022, 11:56 AM
Ah you did it Kitty!
May 20, 2022, 11:56 AM
I’ve been bitten that this shit more than once. It’s always a pain to track down as well. 😄
May 20, 2022, 11:57 AM
It needed 3 people to look at it hahaha
May 20, 2022, 11:57 AM
Thanks guys
May 20, 2022, 11:58 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.