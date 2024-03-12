Join our cross-functional Web team as a front-end software engineer and help us build a performant, high-converting, and accessible marketing site using the latest web technologies.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

The Sanity.io marketing site is people’s first impression of Sanity, and to deliver a truly remarkable web experience, we set high standards for design, content, and performance. As a front-end software engineer, you’ll be part of a highly skilled and supporting team of developers, designers, and content creators to create a best-in-class marketing site using the latest web technologies (TypeScript, Next.js, Vercel, Sanity).

You’ll get the opportunity to contribute to development projects from ideation to production, build out our internal design system and component library, and work alongside the rest of the Web team on user research, experimentation, and rapid iterations. As part of a small, cross-functional team, you’ll also have the freedom to experiment and test out new ideas and technologies.

What you will be doing

Contribute to the development of the Sanity.io website in close collaboration with developers, designers, and content creators – making it a high-converting and best-in-class marketing site.

Build a design system and component library to ensure consistent branding and user experience across all surfaces.

Improve the site’s performance with appropriate render methods, caching, image optimization, Web Vitals, and other web development best practices.

Ensure that our site is accessible by leveraging browser accessibility features.

Make data-driven decisions based on user research, experimentation, and rapid iteration.

Collaborate with other teams at Sanity, such as Growth, Product Marketing, Content Marketing, and Demand Generation.

There are many roads leading up to being a senior software engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

This may be you

Strong web development generalist who can adapt to new technologies and scenarios and find pragmatic solutions for the problems at hand.

Structured, creative, and enjoy collaborating with developers, designers, and content creators, yet self-driven and able to manage your time.

Write maintainable and high-quality TypeScript, React, and CSS code with an eye for good design/UX and accessibility.

Experience building usable and performant marketing sites leveraging design systems and component libraries.

Focus on quantitative outcomes and delivering measurable site improvements.

3+ years of professional experience with modern web development.

Previous experience with Next.js and Sanity is an advantage.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/EST) .

. Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.