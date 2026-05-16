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Sanity Structure Tool

A JSON based powerful structure tool for Sanity Studio

By Nisharg Shah

Install command

npm i sanity-plugin-structure-tool

Sanity Structure Tool

A JSON-based powerful structure tool for Sanity Studio.

Sanity Structure Tool is a declarative plugin designed to eliminate the repetitive boilerplate required by the native Sanity Structure Builder. It allows you to define your studio's desk hierarchy using a clean and flexible JSON configuration system.

Key Features

  • Declarative Syntax: Define complex structures using a hierarchical data structure instead of imperative method chaining.
  • Built-in Singleton Support: Simply add singleton: true to handle document IDs, editor views, and filtering automatically.
  • Automatic Pluralization: Automatically generates plural titles for document lists, with easy overrides.
  • Workspace & Role Awareness: Easily restrict visibility of list items based on workspaces or user roles with built-in protection.
  • Full TypeScript Support: Provides comprehensive type safety and autocompletion for your structure definitions.
  • Escape Hatch: Drop back into the native Sanity Structure Builder API whenever you need highly custom functionality.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

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