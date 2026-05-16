A JSON-based powerful structure tool for Sanity Studio.

Sanity Structure Tool is a declarative plugin designed to eliminate the repetitive boilerplate required by the native Sanity Structure Builder. It allows you to define your studio's desk hierarchy using a clean and flexible JSON configuration system.

Declarative Syntax : Define complex structures using a hierarchical data structure instead of imperative method chaining.

: Define complex structures using a hierarchical data structure instead of imperative method chaining. Built-in Singleton Support : Simply add singleton: true to handle document IDs, editor views, and filtering automatically.

: Simply add to handle document IDs, editor views, and filtering automatically. Automatic Pluralization : Automatically generates plural titles for document lists, with easy overrides.

: Automatically generates plural titles for document lists, with easy overrides. Workspace & Role Awareness : Easily restrict visibility of list items based on workspaces or user roles with built-in protection.

: Easily restrict visibility of list items based on workspaces or user roles with built-in protection. Full TypeScript Support : Provides comprehensive type safety and autocompletion for your structure definitions.

: Provides comprehensive type safety and autocompletion for your structure definitions. Escape Hatch: Drop back into the native Sanity Structure Builder API whenever you need highly custom functionality.

This project is licensed under the MIT License.