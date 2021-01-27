Discuss content with your team directly in Sanity with Cord

Abby Barsky
Product Marketing @ Cord
Abby is located at London
Comment, annotate, and mention your teammates directly in Sanity. Goodbye screenshots and links. Hello quickly updated content.
We were tired of sending screenshots and links explaining where certain things were in Sanity.
Cord is a Chrome extension that adds the ability to chat, annotate, and mention team members inside Sanity. Every time they're mentioned, they'll get a notification in Slack to join the conversation.
We're looking for active Sanity users to participate in some feedback sessions. In exchange, we're offering a free Cord license for you and your whole team. Send me an email at abby@cord.com :)
