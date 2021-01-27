Discuss content with your team directly in Sanity with Cord

We were tired of sending screenshots and links explaining where certain things were in Sanity.

Cord is a Chrome extension that adds the ability to chat, annotate, and mention team members inside Sanity. Every time they're mentioned, they'll get a notification in Slack to join the conversation.

We're looking for active Sanity users to participate in some feedback sessions. In exchange, we're offering a free Cord license for you and your whole team. Send me an email at abby@cord.com :)