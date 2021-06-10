We built and launched Grab a Coffee – a simple SaaS app for recruiting tech talent – in ~1 week using Sanity, Next.js (200+ SSG pages with ISR currently) and Tailwind CSS.

At first we were a bit skeptical of solely using Sanity as our back-end, but we managed to set up a good model of relations for the different document types (companies, teams, employees, chat topics). Adding queries to Next.js with GROQ was surprisingly intuitive coming from a GraphQL background, and our non-tech team members love the ability to add and update data directly in Sanity Studio.

I would definitely recommend Sanity + Next.js over a more traditional relational DB setup for prototyping a SaaS idea with a small team ✨