New marketing website for Manymore.com - a platform that enables businesses to onboard, verify and manage their workforce.

Big shout-out to our agency Represent.no that helped to turn our vision into reality!

It uses several modules making it a breeze for us to publish and setup new pages and articles.

About Manymore.com:

The site promotes our current five products that can be setup in different workflows.

- Free e-signatures

- Verifications and background checks, like verifications of identity, drivers licenses or police certificates.

- E-learning courses.

- Sending invoices as private individuals without owning a company

- Payment of staff as freelance workers.