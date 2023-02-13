Skip to content
Manymore.com

By Kyrre Andersen

Manymore.com website

Project Shots

Highligting tabs when scrolling
Megamenu
Feature comparison
Action module - Call to action with steps (E-signing)

About the project

New marketing website for Manymore.com - a platform that enables businesses to onboard, verify and manage their workforce.

Big shout-out to our agency Represent.no that helped to turn our vision into reality!

It uses several modules making it a breeze for us to publish and setup new pages and articles.

About Manymore.com:

The site promotes our current five products that can be setup in different workflows.

- Free e-signatures

- Verifications and background checks, like verifications of identity, drivers licenses or police certificates.

- E-learning courses.

- Sending invoices as private individuals without owning a company

- Payment of staff as freelance workers.

