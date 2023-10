Nice! For your first question, I’m not 100% certain what you mean by admin link, but you can log into a project through manage.sanity.io , as well as find the url for the deployed studio. If you’re invited as an admin on the project, you’ll show up as an admin in the studio. Let me know if I’m misunderstanding your question, though! As for the blog, did you use a starter to create this or did you build it from scratch? If you used a starter, it should be configured to fetch all of your blog posts out of the box. If not, you would have to query your Sanity content in order to get the data into your FE.