Hey guys, I am admittedly a total noob with the back end. Heck, I am even pretty new to JS in general. I am using React for the first time as well on this project. I have a simple question with hopefully a simple solution. Bonus points if you explain it assuming I am 5 years old. So my issue is this. I currently have an ecommerce shop that sells customizable goods (customizable text, color, etc) all set up through sanity, nextjs, and react... I want to add a simple two or three required text fields form to a product page (probably with react hook form) above two buttons (these buttons pass state to my cart component). I need this form to send the text the customer typed in the field back to the same sanity studio where I push out products to the database (if possible?) so I can view the customer's order requests they input into the form externally (is there a way to have only the successful orders from stripe send back the custom data into the sanity studio?)

Within my ecommerce page is a dynamic single product page where you find the typical things: pictures of product, title of product, description of product all of which are pulled dynamically from the slug. Under the description I have the quantity and then under this I have the add to cart and buy now buttons. The buy now button just adds to cart and opens the cart sidebar component. Within the cart sidebar component there is a proceed to payment button which redirects them to stripes checkout page. This page will redirect them back to either my success or cancel page.

