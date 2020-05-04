Avi is experiencing an error after updating and seeks help troubleshooting.

// First, we must import the schema creator import createSchema from "part:@sanity/base/schema-creator"; // Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them import schemaTypes from "all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type"; import coInfo from "./coInfo"; // Then we give our schema to the builder and provide the result to Sanity export default createSchema({ // We name our schema name: "default", // Then proceed to concatenate our document type // to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed types: schemaTypes.concat([ coInfo, ]), });

Hmm, seems to be an issue with the schema in that case, because you’re running all the latest versions of Sanity now, correct? (i.e. that update ran successfully)Could you try to build the Studio with just a single schema to see if that works? i.e.(and updating your deskStructure accordingly to avoid those errors)