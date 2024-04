*[_type == 'author']

*[_type == 'author']{ ..., 'posts': *[_type == 'post' && author._ref == ^._id], }

{ 'authors': *[_type == 'author'], 'posts': *[_type == 'post'], }

No, they don’t count extra. The following all count as one query:Things you will want to consider are (1) query complexity and speed and (2) thebandwidth of each query, which (very probably) does increase in queries 2 and 3 (compared to 1).