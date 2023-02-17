Guidance on using GROQ to exclude already added documents in a sub-service array
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Hey y'all, looking some some GROQ guidance,I have a type named 'service', and want to be able to list sub-services as an array of references to other 'service' documents.
export const Service = defineType({ name: 'service', title: 'Service', type: 'document', fields: [ defineField({ name: 'subServices', title: 'Sub Services', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'service' }], options: { // How do I exclude documents already added to the 'subServices' array? filter: ({ document }) => { return { filter: '!(_id in subServices[]._ref)', } } } } ], }) ] })
Feb 17, 2023, 11:33 AM
I’ve used something like this in the past:
filter: ({ parent }) => { const existingEntries = parent .map(existingEntry => existingEntry._ref) .filter(Boolean); return { filter: `!(_id in $existingEntries) && !(_id in path('drafts.**'))`, params: { existingEntries, }, }; },
Feb 17, 2023, 5:15 PM
Thank you
Perhaps I misinterpreted the syntax in the GROQ guides/cheatsheet?
user M, exactly what I needed 🙌Just curious, was my initial GROQ attempt a poor attempt at this query?
Perhaps I misinterpreted the syntax in the GROQ guides/cheatsheet?
Feb 17, 2023, 8:01 PM
No, you were basically there! This method just removes any possible null values from your existing entries and removes drafts so that you don’t see both the published and draft versions of the references.
Feb 17, 2023, 8:03 PM
Thanks for clarifying
user M, I appreciate you taking the time to help me out with this.Have a great day
Feb 17, 2023, 8:37 PM
Feb 17, 2023, 9:07 PM
