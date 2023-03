export const Service = defineType({ name: 'service', title: 'Service', type: 'document', fields: [ defineField({ name: 'subServices', title: 'Sub Services', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'service' }], options: { // How do I exclude documents already added to the 'subServices' array? filter: ({ document }) => { return { filter: '!(_id in subServices[]._ref)', } } } } ], }) ] })

Hey y'all, looking some some GROQ guidance, I have a type named 'service', and want to be able to list sub-services as an array of references to other 'service' documents.When adding a new sub service ("Type to search" or going through the drop down after clicking "Add item") I want to exclude any services already added to the sub service array from the available options.I've checked the cheat sheet & the GROQ docs, here's what I have so far - am I even close with this?Note I'm using a dynamic filter her as I am also using other fields to reduce the number of options - this is simply a minimal example.