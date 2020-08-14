Hey, thanks for getting back to me. I'm probably missing out a vital step somewhere but I've created the action and registered it following the docs above. My action, for now, is almost exactly the example you posted.



import { useState, useEffect } from 'react' import { useDocumentOperation } from '@sanity/react-hooks' export function UpdateInstanceName(props) { const {patch, publish} = useDocumentOperation(props.id, props.type) const [isPublishing, setIsPublishing] = useState(false) useEffect(() => { // if the isPublishing state was set to true and the draft has changed // to become `null` the document has been published console.log(isPublishing && !props.draft) if (isPublishing && !props.draft) { setIsPublishing(false) } }, [props.draft]) return { disabled: publish.disabled, label: isPublishing ? 'Publishing…' : 'Publish', onHandle: () => { console.log("handle Something") // This will update the button text setIsPublishing(true) // Set publishedAt to current date and time patch.execute([{set: {name: "Test Name"}}]) // Perform the publish publish.execute() // Signal that the action is completed props.onComplete() } } }

console.log

onHandle

console.log

The firsthappens so I know it's hooked up but it seems like thecallback is never called as thewithin it never logs. Can you see what I'm doing wrong?