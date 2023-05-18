Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Improving performance by filtering GROQ queries into separate arrays by _type.

20 replies
Last updated: May 18, 2023
I’d like to put my results into separate arrays by _type. How would I do that? Current GROQ is:
[_type in ["product", "set", "collection", "room", "post"] &amp;&amp; [store.title, title] match "${params.s}"] {
    _type == 'post' =&gt; {_id, _type, 'image': image.asset-&gt;url, title, 'slug': slug.current},
    _type == 'room' =&gt; {_id, _type, 'image': image.asset-&gt;url, title, 'slug': slug.current},
    _type == 'collection' =&gt; {_id, _type, 'image': image.asset-&gt;url, title, 'slug': slug.current},
    _type == 'set' =&gt; {_id, _type, 'image': image.asset-&gt;url, title, 'slug': slug.current}, 
    _type == 'product' =&gt; {_type, primary-&gt;, 'shopifyId': store.id, 'image': store.previewImageUrl, 'slug': store.slug.current, 'title': store.title }}
May 16, 2023, 11:24 PM
It may be more performant to wrap your queries in an object instead of using a conditional within a single projection. Before I put together an example, it looks like all types have the same project accept for a product. Is that right?
May 16, 2023, 11:41 PM
yes
May 16, 2023, 11:41 PM
I have noticed this query takes longer
May 16, 2023, 11:42 PM
Ok cool, I’d do something like this:
const query = {};

['product', 'set', 'collection', 'room', 'post'].forEach(type =&gt;
  Object.assign(
    query,
    type !== 'product'
      ? {
          [type]: `*[_type == '${type}' &amp;&amp; [store.title, title] match $s]{_id, _type, 'image': image.asset-&gt;url, title, 'slug': slug.current}`,
        }
      : {
          product: `*[_type == 'product'] {_type, primary-&gt;, 'shopifyId': store.id, 'image': store.previewImageUrl, 'slug': store.slug.current, 'title': store.title }]`,
        }
  )
);

await client.fetch(query, {s})
Filtering this way is much faster than using conditionals in a project. You also don’t have to repeat the projection a bunch of times inside of your code.
May 17, 2023, 12:03 AM
I’m not using the client
May 17, 2023, 12:06 AM
let sanityPromise;

// Sanity API Call
async function sanityApiCall(query) {
    try {
      let response = await fetch(`<https://umt44hrc.api.sanity.io/v2022-01-01/data/query/production?query=*${query}>`)
      sanityPromise = await response.json()
      sanityPromise = sanityPromise.result
    } catch (error) {
      topBannerStart('error', error);
    }
  }

function searchSanity() {
    let query = encodeURIComponent(`[_type in ["product", "set", "collection", "room", "post"] &amp;&amp; [store.title, title] match "${params.s}"] {${searchProjection}} | order(_type desc)`);
    sanityApiCall(query).then(res =&gt; {
        console.log(sanityPromise)
        sanityPromise.forEach((line)=&gt;{
            listResults(line)
        });
        if(sanityPromise.length == 0) {
            let message = document.createElement('p');
            message.innerHTML = "Looks like there's nothing here!";
            message.setAttribute('class', 'default-message')
            results.append(message);
        };
    });
    
}
May 17, 2023, 12:07 AM
the search function is only for the search page. I use the sanity api call elsewhere, but not searchSanity
May 17, 2023, 12:09 AM
so do I put your code as the query in searchSanity?
May 17, 2023, 12:10 AM
because it looks like the GROQ is mixed with JS, and I’ve not seen that before
May 17, 2023, 12:10 AM
I can always mutate the result into arrays, but I’d like to make a more performant query regardless
May 17, 2023, 12:52 AM
user M
I was wondering if you had any advice for me? Thank you so much 🙏🙏🙏
May 17, 2023, 5:00 PM
Should I do separate fetches, one for each _type?
May 17, 2023, 5:01 PM
Yeah, I’m using JS here to save having to repeat the projection for each query. Try something like this:
let sanityPromise;

// Sanity API Call
async function sanityApiCall(query) {
    try {
      let response = await fetch(`<https://umt44hrc.api.sanity.io/v2022-01-01/data/query/production?query=*${query}>`)
      sanityPromise = await response.json()
      sanityPromise = sanityPromise.result
    } catch (error) {
      topBannerStart('error', error);
    }
  }

function searchSanity() {
    const query = {};

['product', 'set', 'collection', 'room', 'post'].forEach(type =&gt;
  Object.assign(
    query,
    type !== 'product'
      ? {
          [type]: `*[_type == '${type}' &amp;&amp; [store.title, title] match ${params.s}]{_id, _type, 'image': image.asset-&gt;url, title, 'slug': slug.current}`,
        }
      : {
          product: `*[_type == 'product'] {_type, primary-&gt;, 'shopifyId': store.id, 'image': store.previewImageUrl, 'slug': store.slug.current, 'title': store.title }]`,
        }
  )
);
    sanityApiCall(query).then(res =&gt; {
        console.log(sanityPromise)
        sanityPromise.forEach((line)=&gt;{
            listResults(line)
        });
        if(sanityPromise.length == 0) {
            let message = document.createElement('p');
            message.innerHTML = "Looks like there's nothing here!";
            message.setAttribute('class', 'default-message')
            results.append(message);
        };
    });
    
}
May 17, 2023, 5:12 PM
You may have to tweak this though, since I’m not 100% sure where your params are coming from.
May 17, 2023, 5:12 PM
Wonderful, I'll give that a try. Afterwards I may have a question for you if I don't understand how it works.
Once again, you are an absolute GROQ magician
May 17, 2023, 5:15 PM
💜
May 17, 2023, 5:15 PM
Let me know how it goes!
May 17, 2023, 5:15 PM
Will do.
May 17, 2023, 5:15 PM
Okay, I took your code and ran with it a bit. Here is what I have now:
function searchSanity() {
    let query
    ['product', 'set', 'collection', 'room', 'post'].forEach(type =&gt; {
        switch (type) {
            case 'product': query = `[_type == 'product' &amp;&amp; [store.title, title] match "${params.s}"] {_type, primary-&gt;, 'shopifyId': store.id, 'image': store.previewImageUrl, 'slug': store.slug.current, 'title': store.title }`
            break;
            default: query = `[_type == '${type}' &amp;&amp; [store.title, title] match "${params.s}"]{_id, _type, 'image': image.asset-&gt;url, title, 'slug': slug.current}`
            break;
        }
        console.log(query)
        // Query sanity api for each type and list the results in div
        sanityApiCall(encodeURIComponent(query)).then(res =&gt; {
            if(res[0]) {
                console.log(res)
                div = document.getElementById(type);
                div.innerHTML = `&lt;h4&gt;${type}s&lt;/h4&gt;`
                // Display each item of the given type
                res.forEach((line)=&gt;{
                    listResults(line,type);
                });
            }
            
        }); 
    });
    
}

// Sanity API Call
async function sanityApiCall(query) {
    try {
      let response = await fetch(`<https://umt44hrc.api.sanity.io/v2022-01-01/data/query/production?query=*${query}>`)
      sanityPromise = await response.json()
      sanityPromise = sanityPromise.result
      return sanityPromise;
    } catch (error) {
      topBannerStart('error', error);
    }
  }
so each _type goes into a separate div with that ID, so I can do things like the screenshot attached!
May 18, 2023, 2:41 AM
Awesome! Glad you got it working!
May 18, 2023, 4:45 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.