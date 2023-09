const post = await useSanityClient().fetch( `*[_type == "post" && slug.current == ${slug}][0]` );

😅

Hello!I'm having issues doing a basic groq query with Sanity.I've made an Astro SSR website that I want to use sanity with. I've made a page that accepts dynamic params, in this case the post's slug. However, when I try to use the following query, it returns null:Even though the slug param is not undefined, and if I fetch all posts, I can see my post with the same slug as the one I am trying to compare it to. I'm quite new to Sanity and GROQ, so there must surely be a key factor I am missing in this query, but I just can't see it. Anyone who might know why it is not able to fetch the post?