Hi, I ran into an issue trying to filter documents with aquery. I'm trying to filter on a string field containing version number-like data - 1.2.3. So I though I could get all the "version 1.x"-related documents withbut it seems periods before the wildcard -- for some reason does not work.returns documents, butdoes not..I don't see the documentation mentioningbeing a special character in this context. Is this a bug?