Lambda Function - Block at Index 0 is Missing Required _Key

Last updated: Feb 25, 2022
V
Hey guys pretty new to sanity and well web dev in general so I appreciate all the help. I came across this error recently , "Block at index 0 is missing required _key" when trying to push content. I am hoping someone has come across this error before and what to do to fix it.
Feb 25, 2022, 4:25 AM
V
Thank you for getting back to me Ash, I am posting the data using a lambda function using the API.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:01 PM
A
Got it. Thanks for the information! Blocks do need a
If you you pass your block through the
_key, but we have a tool that can help here 🙂.
If you you pass your block through the
normalizeBlockfunction from Sanity Block Tools, a
_keywill automatically be added to it. That should solve your problem. Let me know how it goes!
Feb 25, 2022, 3:19 PM
V
Thank you, I will give it a try.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:21 PM
V
Invalid block value
[ { "_key": "e0a05c63270f", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "e0a05c63270f0", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "Lets see if this works," } ], "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" }, { "_key": "1619a15a5370", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "1619a15a53700", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "\n" } ], "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" }, { "_key": "7d4fa7ec6128", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "7d4fa7ec61280", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "please work for the " }, { "_key": "7d4fa7ec61281", "_type": "span", "marks": [ "strong" ], "text": "love of god" } ], "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" } ]
Block at index 0 is missing required _key.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:31 PM
V
Invalid block value
V
I am still getting the same error 😅
Feb 25, 2022, 3:32 PM
A
Hmm. Just to double check, are you certain that's the data you're sending to the API?
I added that exact data to a Portable Text field, and it seems to work for me
🙂.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:42 PM
V
So apparently, I was sending in an array instead of an object, Well I feel stupid lol 😅. Thank you so much for your help
user E. It works now.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:46 PM
V
A
No worries at all, and that's certainly not a stupid mistake 🙂. I'm glad you got it sorted!
Feb 25, 2022, 3:48 PM
V
