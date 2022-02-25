Skip to content
Lambda Function - Block at Index 0 is Missing Required _Key

Last updated: Feb 25, 2022
Hey guys pretty new to sanity and well web dev in general so I appreciate all the help. I came across this error recently , "Block at index 0 is missing required _key" when trying to push content. I am hoping someone has come across this error before and what to do to fix it.
Feb 25, 2022, 4:25 AM
Thank you for getting back to me Ash, I am posting the data using a lambda function using the API.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:01 PM
Got it. Thanks for the information! Blocks do need a 
_key
, but we have a tool that can help here 🙂.
If you you pass your block through the 
normalizeBlock
function from Sanity Block Tools, a 
_key
will automatically be added to it. That should solve your problem. Let me know how it goes!
Feb 25, 2022, 3:19 PM
Thank you, I will give it a try.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:21 PM
[
  {
    "_key": "e0a05c63270f",
    "_type": "block",
    "children": [
      {
        "_key": "e0a05c63270f0",
        "_type": "span",
        "marks": [],
        "text": "Lets see if this works,"
      }
    ],
    "markDefs": [],
    "style": "normal"
  },
  {
    "_key": "1619a15a5370",
    "_type": "block",
    "children": [
      {
        "_key": "1619a15a53700",
        "_type": "span",
        "marks": [],
        "text": "\n"
      }
    ],
    "markDefs": [],
    "style": "normal"
  },
  {
    "_key": "7d4fa7ec6128",
    "_type": "block",
    "children": [
      {
        "_key": "7d4fa7ec61280",
        "_type": "span",
        "marks": [],
        "text": "please work for the "
      },
      {
        "_key": "7d4fa7ec61281",
        "_type": "span",
        "marks": [
          "strong"
        ],
        "text": "love of god"
      }
    ],
    "markDefs": [],
    "style": "normal"
  }
]
Invalid block value

Block at index 0 is missing required _key.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:31 PM
Feb 25, 2022, 3:31 PM
I am still getting the same error 😅
Feb 25, 2022, 3:32 PM
Hmm. Just to double check, are you certain that's the data you're sending to the API?
I added that exact data to a Portable Text field, and it seems to work for me
🙂.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:42 PM
So apparently, I was sending in an array instead of an object, Well I feel stupid lol 😅. Thank you so much for your help
user E
. It works now.
Feb 25, 2022, 3:46 PM
Feb 25, 2022, 3:46 PM
No worries at all, and that's certainly not a stupid mistake 🙂. I'm glad you got it sorted!
Feb 25, 2022, 3:48 PM
Feb 25, 2022, 3:46 PM

