Schema Preview Not Working After Update
5 replies
Last updated: Aug 11, 2021
M
Hi, After updating sanity to latest versions my schema (author) preview doesn't work anymore. the jobTitle comes back as undefined. Has anyone else encountered this problem after update?Here is my Authors.js code .
import { FiUser } from 'react-icons/fi' import { createHeading, formatDate } from '../../helpers' import SlugInput from 'sanity-plugin-better-slug' import { isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments } from '../functions/isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments' export default { name: 'author', title: 'Author', type: 'document', icon: FiUser, fields: [ { name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string' }, { name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', inputComponent: SlugInput, validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), options: { source: 'name', maxLength: 100, basePath: '<http://localhost.com|localhost.com>', isUnique: isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments, slugify: (input) => input.toLowerCase().replace(/\s+/g, '-').slice(0, 100) } }, { title: 'Job title', name: 'jobTitle', type: 'string', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().error('This is required dear friend!'), options: { list: [ // Others { title: 'Managing Partner', value: 'Managing Partner' }, { title: 'Account Director', value: 'Account Director' }, { title: 'Creative Director', value: 'Creative Director' }, { title: 'Concepter', value: 'Concepter' }, { title: 'Finance', value: 'Finance' }, { title: 'Producer', value: 'Producer' }, { title: 'Storyteller', value: 'Storyteller' }, // Developers { title: 'Lead Developer', value: 'Lead Developer' }, { title: 'Senior Developer', value: 'Senior Developer' }, { title: 'Medior Developer', value: 'Medior Developer' }, { title: 'Junior Developer', value: 'Junior Developer' }, // Designers { title: 'Lead Designer', value: 'Lead Designer' }, { title: 'Senior Designer', value: 'Senior Designer' }, { title: 'Medior Designer', value: 'Medior Designer' }, { title: 'Junior Designer', value: 'Junior Designer' }, { title: 'Junior Creative', value: 'Junior Creative' } ] } }, { name: 'bio', title: 'Bio', type: 'blockContent' }, { name: 'authorImage', title: 'Author image', type: 'imageWithAltText' } ], preview: { select: { title: 'name', jobTitle: 'jobTitle', media: 'authorImage' }, prepare(selection) { const { title, jobTitle } = selection return Object.assign({}, selection, { title: title, subtitle: jobTitle }) } } }
Jul 27, 2021, 8:27 AM
T
Hi,
user E. I'm experiencing the exact same problem. I've been trying to isolate it and so far I've discovered the same issue in a clean sanity studio when you have a
stringfield with a
listoption.
Jul 27, 2021, 8:29 AM
T
Here is my complete schema file that reproduces the problem. You can see that I'm setting a subtitle using
preview.select.subtitlebut when I set it to
pickSomethingit is blank.
// First, we must import the schema creator import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' // Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' const obj = { title: "Obj", name: "obj", type: "object", fields: [ { title: "Plain text", name: "plain", type: "string" }, { title: "Pick something", name: "pickSomething", type: "string", options: { list: [ { title: "Alpha", value: "a" }, { title: "Bravo", value: "b" }, { title: "Charlie", value: "c" }, { title: "Delta", value: "d" }, { title: "Echo", value: "e" }, { title: "Foxtrot", value: "f" }, ] } } ], preview: { select: { title: "plain", subtitle: "pickSomething" } } } const doc = { title: "Doc", name: "doc", type: "document", fields: [ { title: "Pickers", name: "pickers", type: "array", of: [{ type: "obj" }] } ] } // Then we give our schema to the builder and provide the result to Sanity export default createSchema({ // We name our schema name: 'default', // Then proceed to concatenate our document type // to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed types: schemaTypes.concat([ /* Your types here! */ obj, doc ]), })
Jul 27, 2021, 8:31 AM
T
There seems to be an open issue for this bug already:
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/2631
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/2631
Jul 27, 2021, 8:35 AM
T
Perfect
user A! Thanks for letting me know. I'll update sanity right away
Aug 11, 2021, 2:06 PM
T
Can confirm that the problem seems to be fixed 🙂
Aug 11, 2021, 2:11 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.