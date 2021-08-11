// First, we must import the schema creator import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' // Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' const obj = { title: "Obj", name: "obj", type: "object", fields: [ { title: "Plain text", name: "plain", type: "string" }, { title: "Pick something", name: "pickSomething", type: "string", options: { list: [ { title: "Alpha", value: "a" }, { title: "Bravo", value: "b" }, { title: "Charlie", value: "c" }, { title: "Delta", value: "d" }, { title: "Echo", value: "e" }, { title: "Foxtrot", value: "f" }, ] } } ], preview: { select: { title: "plain", subtitle: "pickSomething" } } } const doc = { title: "Doc", name: "doc", type: "document", fields: [ { title: "Pickers", name: "pickers", type: "array", of: [{ type: "obj" }] } ] } // Then we give our schema to the builder and provide the result to Sanity export default createSchema({ // We name our schema name: 'default', // Then proceed to concatenate our document type // to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed types: schemaTypes.concat([ /* Your types here! */ obj, doc ]), })